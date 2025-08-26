Palm Beach Symphony Accepting Nominations For Exceptional Music Students And Teachers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nominations are now open for Palm Beach Symphony's annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors and the Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Award for dedicated music teachers in Palm Beach County.

“I am so excited to see the submissions we receive every year for both awards. The level of talent is so impressive,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “The young musicians who apply for the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award are our present and future. Providing students with instruments to further pursue musical studies is extremely important so they can follow their dreams and reach their full potential. The instrumental music teachers are the backbone who make this all possible, passing their knowledge on to the next generation of musicians, and they deserve to be celebrated for their dedication.”

2026 Lisa Bruna B-Major Award Nominations

The Lisa Bruna B-Major Award is presented to one to three high school seniors who reside in Palm Beach County who intend to pursue their undergraduate studies as a music major at a university, college or conservatory. Made possible through the Todd Barron Instrument Donation Fund, they will receive a professional model instrument or major accessory such as a bow or headjoint ahead of their higher education auditions that will elevate them to showcase the full extent of their musical talent, increasing the likelihood of being admitted into their dream schools while receiving substantial scholarships and/or hearty financial aid packages.

Music teachers and private instructors are invited to nominate one or more high school seniors who they feel will thrive as a music major in college. The online nomination form, eligibility criteria and submission components are available at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/b-major. For questions, please contact Bryce Seliger, DMA, Education & Programming Associate for Palm Beach Symphony, at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org.

The awardee(s) will also be invited to attend an official award presentation during Palm Beach Symphony's 24th Annual Gala “A Standing Ovation” on Monday, February 16, 2026 at The Breakers Palm Beach with the first-place winner performing a two-to-three-minute solo at the Gala.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 5. Applicants will be notified of their status by Friday, January 16, 2026. Since its inception in 2019, the Lisa Bruna B-Major Award has been presented to 17 students who have received a variety of instruments.

2025 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year Nominations

Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community are invited to nominate an extraordinary music teacher with an outstanding instructional technique and ability to nurture, connect with and inspire students. Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year nominees should also be active in the community as a performing arts educator, display an exemplary history of work as a music educator and leader, and demonstrate an ability to successfully transfer knowledge, passion and love of music to students. To be eligible, nominees must meet standards of professional and ethical conduct, as well as demonstrate respect and integrity in working with students, parents and colleagues.

Nominees must be a K-12 educator in a public, private or charter school in Palm Beach County with a minimum of three years of experience as a band or orchestra instructor. For eligibility criteria, submission requirements and nomination forms, please visit palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/instrumental-music-teacher-of-the-year. For inquiries, please contact Bryce Seliger at bseliger@palmbeachsymphony.org. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, October 19.

A panel of expert judges comprised of esteemed musicians, industry professionals and educators in Palm Beach County will review applications and select the winner who will be honored at Palm Beach Symphony's Ninth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête luncheon on Monday, December 8 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

The 2025 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year will also receive a plaque or framed certificate, coaching sessions and/or masterclasses by Palm Beach Symphony musicians at their school during the spring semester; a classroom visit and coaching by Palm Beach Symphony Music Director Gerard Schwarz; an invitation for a student music ensemble to perform at a Symphony event; complimentary tickets for the teacher and students to attend a Masterworks concert; and a gift basket of indulgences. Applicants will be notified of their status by December 1.

