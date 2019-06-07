Page Turner Adventures Bring Family Fun to Pompano

The Pompano Beach Library and the Pompano Beach Cultural Center are partnering to bring the family-friendly Page Turner Adventures to the City. Founded by the daring duo of Riley Roam and Kenny Mikey, Page Turner Adventures combines story, circus and steampunk in "Super-Sized" productions that redefine the meaning of audience participation. The performances on Friday, July 19, 2019 will take place in the theater of the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. For more information, www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

During these fun-filled shows, Riley plays the intrepid Storyologist, Page Turner. Kenny, a former Ringling Clown, is her slapstick side-kick. Together, they transform children into Storyologists and send them on comic quests of controlled chaos that include magical airships, secret keys, ancient books and mysterious trunks.



The performances combine comedy, magic, juggling, unicycling, stilt walking and larger-than-life props in a mad alchemy of storytelling and imagination. Everyone in the audience becomes the main character in the story, interacting directly with the actors on stage. After the show, kids are inducted into the Storyologist Society where they're encouraged to create their own fearless feats of fact and fiction.

There are two different performances currently available:





The Magnificent Circus Mystery l 10:30 am (sold out) and 1 pm

A steamer trunk, a mysterious book, and a hat belonging to Harry Houdini begin a show filled with magic, juggling, unicycling, and physical comedy. The audience must solve clues, overcome obstacles, and figure out a 90 year-old-secret as they help to create the story from beginning to end.



The Great Pizza Contest l 7 pm

Storyologists, Page and Kenny transport the entire audience to the town of Mozzarella via their Once Upon a TIME MACHINE. There, everyone helps solve the very cheesy problem of who makes the best pizza ...Vincent Van Dough or Leonardo Da Munchi?



The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd. Pompano Beach, FL 33060



About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department



The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Historic Ali Cultural Arts, Bailey Contemporary Arts, Pompano Beach Amphitheater, and the Blanche Ely House. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.





