PB POETRY FESTIVAL To Present Free Live Stream Performance Poetry Event For Local School Students

As part of this week's 18th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival (PBPF), Director Susan R. Williamson, and Blaise Allen, Ph.D., the Festival's Director of Community Outreach, today announced a FREE live stream Performance Poetry Event for local high school and middle school students this Friday, January 24, at 1:45 pm.

Bite by Bite: About Food Writing will feature the Festival's distinguished Poet-at-Large Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a winner of both a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and the prestigious Pushcart Prize. Her tasty presentation will be about "The Wonders of Chocolate," and can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/MLtkbcTzG_E

Among the highlights of the 2022 Palm Beach Poetry Festival are an interview with and reading by Special Guest Poet Yusef Komunyakaa, recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, and the Griffin Poetry Prize Lifetime Achievement Award; and craft talks, readings, and a panel discussion by the Festival's award-winning faculty poets; Kim Addonizio, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chard deNiord, Mark Doty, Yona Harvey, John Murillo, Mathew Olzmann and Diane Seuss.

The all-virtual 18th annual Palm Beach Poetry Festival will be held January 10-15, 2022. The Festival is generously sponsored by Art Works of the National Endowment for the Arts, Morgan Stanley, The Legacy Group of Morgan Stanley's Atlanta, GA office, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, The Tourist Development Council of Palm Beach County; the Board of Commissioners of Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post, a grant from Visit Florida, WLRN-FM, and Murder on the Beach, Delray Beach's independent bookseller.

In 2010, the Palm Beach Poetry Festival received an Arts Challenge Grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; and in 2011, it was presented with The Muse Award for Outstanding Cultural Organization (with a budget under $500,000) by the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

For more information about the Palm Beach Poetry Festival, please visit www.palmbeachpoetryfestival.org.