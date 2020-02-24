New World Symphony Will Welcome IDAGIO as Official Audio Streaming Partner

New World Symphony President & CEO Howard Herring today announced that IDAGIO, the first global streaming service for classical music, is now The Official Audio Streaming Partner of the New World Symphony. As part of this partnership, IDAGIO will regularly feature new NWS concert recordings, including performances led by NWS Co-Founder and Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT), as well as additional content including playlists curated by NWS, and artist profiles featuring music by individual Fellows. NWS, its Fellows, and its patrons will also receive special discounts on IDAGIO subscriptions. The first recording to be released as part of this partnership-MTT conducting Stravinsky's Variations: Aldous Huxley in Memoriam, Symphony in Three Movements, Pétrouchka (1947 revision), and Scherzo à la russe (symphonic version)-is now available exclusively on IDAGIO.

MTT said:

"The New World Symphony envisions a strong and secure future for classical music and is thrilled to share our young musicians' artistry with as many people as possible through this new partnership with IDAGIO. This collaboration will allow NWS to reach new global audiences and continue our exploration of classical music in the digital realm."

IDAGIO Founder and CEO Till Janczukowicz said:

"The way we receive art and engage around content continues to change dramatically in all domains. The New World Symphony provides creative leadership in approaching classical music in new ways. We are extremely excited about our new partnership with this stellar institution: a creative laboratory driven by art and technology that will change and enrich the way people access classical music across the globe."

NWS's relationship with IDAGIO is an extension of its decades-long commitment to exploring new technologies as tools for reaching new listeners, re-thinking the classical music experience, and preparing its resident Fellows for musical life in the 21st century. Additional initiatives include NWS WALLCAST® Concerts, free-to-the-public simulcasts of live concerts in 4K UHD; video webcasts of NWS concerts via Medici.tv, The Official Video Streaming Partner of the New World Symphony; MUSAIC, an online video learning platform created by NWS in partnership with leading universities and conservatories around the world; and global audition training, which uses low-latency long-distance learning technology to connect Fellows with musical mentors around the world.

Investing in artists as they prepare for professional careers is also an important part of the IDAGIO mission. IDAGIO partners with youth orchestras both inside and outside of the U.S., from the Boston Youth Orchestra and the Hawaii Youth Orchestra to the Sydney Youth Orchestra, and is now on a mission to connect with more young listeners through its partnership with NWS and its post-graduate, pre-professional Fellows.

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy, prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles. In the 30 years since its co-founding by Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,100 alumni worldwide. A laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced, the New World Symphony consists of 87 young musicians who are granted fellowships lasting up to three years. The fellowship program offers in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire, professional development training and personalized experiences working with leading guest conductors, soloists and visiting faculty. Relationships with these artists are extended through NWS's extensive distance learning via the internet. NWS Fellows take advantage of the innovative performance facilities and state-of-the art practice and ensemble rooms of the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, the campus of the New World Symphony. For more information, visit www.NWS.edu.

IDAGIO is the first global streaming service for classical music, with more than 1.8 million app downloads and subscribers in 190 countries. Crafted in Berlin by a world-class team of over 80 passionate experts in music, technology, business and design, IDAGIO offers a search tailor-made for classical music, expert curation, and an expansive catalogue of over 2 million licensed tracks. IDAGIO is available through the web app and for download via mobile app with three tiers offered to listeners: IDAGIO Free, IDAGIO Premium, and IDAGIO Premium+. For more information, visit www.IDAGIO.com or download IDAGIO for your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play Store.





