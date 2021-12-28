NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Postpones Engagement in Miami

The Roxy Theatre Group, Broadway United and Broadway Factor announced today that "Not Ready For Prime Time," a behind-the-scenes look at the original "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) cast and their wild and crazy journey that transformed American pop culture, has postponed its upcoming engagement. The production, previously announced to begin performances on December 31, will now play a limited engagement beginning March 17, 2022 (through April 10, 2022) at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, located at the entrance of Tropical Park - 7930 SW 40th St. in Miami. For more information, visit www.notreadyforprimetimeplay.com.

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the opening of Not Ready for Prime Time out of concern for the safety of our staff, talent and guests. We will make every effort to bring our wonderful play to the public in March, in a safe and responsible environment," the Roxy Theatre Group said in a prepared statement.

Co-written by LatinX playwrights Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers, Not Ready For Prime Time is a fictionalized account about the origins of "Saturday Night Live," the ground-breaking NBC show that launched on October. 11, 1975, and revolutionized American political and cultural satire. Audiences are introduced to nine misfit comedians - originally known as the "Not Ready For Prime Time Players" - as they rise to stardom: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner, and a young TV producer and writer, Lorne Michaels. The play follows their turbulent journey as they create comedic television history, producing a show that is still going strong after 46 years.

The cast features: Dayana Corton (Gilda Radner), Ryan Crout (John Belushi), Chris Ferrer (Lorne Michaels), Rene Granado (Bill Murray), Ilana Isaacson (Jane Curtin), Isabella Lopez (Laraine Newman), Kristian Lugo (Dan Aykroyd), Roderick Randle (Garrett Morris), and Noah Vesey (Chevy Chase).

Ticket holders will receive a credit or refund and should call the Roxy box office at 305-722-5674 or email roxytheatre@completeticketsolutions.com for assistance. More information on the play and show times is available at www.notreadyforprimetimeplay.com.