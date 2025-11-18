Musical Version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Coming to The Wick Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The ‘spirits’ of the season are descending upon The Wick Theatre, as the spectacular musical version of A Christmas Carol comes to life. Charles Dickens’ enduring tale, now echoes with a showstopping score by Broadway titans Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens. This dazzling high-energy production injects new life into the iconic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly encounters on Christmas Eve. The show runs November 28-December 24, 2025. Enjoy matinee performances at 2 pm and evening shows at 7:30 pm.

A Christmas Carol is a journey of redemption, as three ethereal guides—the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future—lead Scrooge through the pivotal moments of his life, leading to his transformation. With music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Anastasia), the show features an unforgettable, uplifting score that has made this version a treasured holiday tradition for audiences of all ages. The production culminates in Scrooge's powerful change of heart, reminding everyone of the true spirit of the season.

The show’s cast includes Ed Kemper as Ebenezer Scrooge, Brandon Campbell as Bob Cratchet, Issa Gonzales and Arslen Shamsutdinov as Tiny Tim (Alternating), Larry Buzzeo as Marley’s Ghost, and an outstanding supporting cast. The show is directed by Christopher Michaels, who is making his Wick Theatre debut, with Music Direction by Bobby Peaco and Choreography by Ralph Meitzler.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More