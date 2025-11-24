Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Unveils December Programming

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will offer workshops, demonstrations, and cultural activities throughout December, including ikebana classes, tea ceremony instruction, Tea Day festivities on December 13, and storytelling for families.

Programs will span introductory and intermediate classes across multiple Japanese arts, with sessions scheduled on weekdays and weekends. All happenings take place at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach.

DECEMBER PROGRAMS AND WORKSHOPS

Throughout the month, Morikami will continue its ikebana offerings in both the Ikenobo School and Sogetsu School traditions. Ikenobo School classes will meet on Tuesdays, December 2, 9, and 16, with beginner sessions from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. and intermediate sessions from 1:15–3:15 p.m. Sogetsu School classes will meet Wednesdays, December 3, 10, and 17, with beginner sessions from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and intermediate sessions from 1:30–3:30 p.m. Classes cost $67.50, with a discounted rate of $60 for Morikami members.

On Saturday, December 6, the museum will present The Art of Kokedama, with workshop sessions offered from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2–4:30 p.m. Participants will create three kokedama arrangements and explore the art form’s foundational techniques. The workshop fee is $65.

Tea ceremony classes (Sado: Tea Ceremony) will take place on Sundays, December 7 and 21, and Thursdays, December 11 and 18. Beginner classes meet from 10:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. and intermediate classes from 1–3 p.m. Sessions cost $60, or $55 for members, and take place in the Seishin-an Tea House under instructor Yoshiko Hardick.

DECEMBER 13: TEA DAY & RELATED PROGRAMS

Morikami will host Tea Day on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. All activities are free with paid museum admission unless otherwise noted.

A tea vendor market will take place from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m. in the lobby. A free lecture by Rona Tison, Tea Ambassador and Executive Advisor to ITO EN (North America), will be presented at 12 p.m. in the Morikami Theater. A tea ceremony demonstration will follow at 2 p.m. for a $5 add-on fee.

Family Fun: Kamishibai Storytelling will be offered at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. in the Kamiya Room, featuring a Japanese folktale presented in traditional picture-theater format. A craft activity will accompany each session.

Also on December 13, Morikami will present a free noon lecture, What’s All the Fuss: The Global Enthusiasm for Japanese Green Tea & Matcha, with Rona Tison. At 2 p.m., the museum will offer Sado: The Way of Tea, a tea ceremony demonstration priced at $5 with paid admission.

Workshops on The Art of Japanese Gift Presentation will be held from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1:30–3:30 p.m. Participants will learn techniques in washi wrapping, box design, and traditional packaging aesthetics. The workshop fee is $35.

ADDITIONAL DECEMBER OFFERING

On Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 a.m., Morikami will present a Karesansui Raking Demonstration, free with museum admission. The session will introduce the principles of dry landscape gardening and offer visitors an opportunity to observe raking techniques used in the museum’s Late Rock Garden.

