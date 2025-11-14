Misha Dichter To Bring 80th Birthday Tour To The Kravis Center In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pianist Misha Dichter will perform Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini with Palm Beach Symphony on Tuesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center’s Dreyfoos Hall, marking one of the first stops on his 80th-birthday tour. The Masterworks Series program, conducted by Music Director Gerard Schwarz, pairs Dichter’s appearance with a sequence of works rooted in vivid storytelling and global musical traditions.

The evening opens with Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Snow Maiden Suite, followed by Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina, and concludes with Schwarz’s curated concert suite drawn from Manuel De Falla’s The Three Cornered Hat. “Misha is a great artist and a dear friend,” Schwarz said. “I’ve heard him play the piece before and I know we’re in for a real treat.”

Dichter’s career began with international attention after winning the Silver Medal at the 1966 International Tchaikovsky Competition, launching decades of acclaimed performances with major orchestras across Europe and the United States. His extensive discography spans the major works of Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Gershwin, Liszt, Mussorgsky, Schubert, Schumann, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky. A respected writer, illustrator, and educator, he has also been a prominent advocate for performers living with Dupuytren’s Disease.

The concert is part of Palm Beach Symphony’s 2025–2026 Masterworks season, which continues with upcoming appearances featuring Alisa Weilerstein, Vadim Repin, Simon Trpčeski, and Emanuel Ax.

Tickets for the December 16 performance range from $27.50 to $104.50 and are available at online, by phone at (561) 281-0145, or in person at the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, 700 South Dixie Highway, Suite 100, West Palm Beach.

Additional pre-concert programming includes the Symphony Sessions Lunch & Learn on December 11, hosted by principal cellist Claudio Jaffé.

