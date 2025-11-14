Misha Dichter To Bring 80th Birthday Tour To Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present pianist Misha Dichter on Tuesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., when he will join the Palm Beach Symphony for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43. The concert marks one of the early stops on Dichter’s 80th-birthday tour and is part of the Symphony’s Masterworks Series.

Music Director Gerard Schwarz will conduct a program that will open with Rimsky-Korsakov’s The Snow Maiden Suite, followed by Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegía Andina and de Falla’s The Three Cornered Hat.

Dichter, born in Shanghai to Polish parents who fled at the start of World War II, grew up in Los Angeles and began piano studies at age five. While at the Juilliard School, he won the silver medal at the 1966 International Tchaikovsky Competition, leading to high-profile engagements including a nationally broadcast Tanglewood appearance with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and a New York Philharmonic debut under Leonard Bernstein. He later performed with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Concertgebouw Orchestra, leading London ensembles, and major orchestras across the United States.

His extensive discography includes work by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Schubert, Schumann, Gershwin, Mussorgsky, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky. In 2007, Dichter briefly stepped back from performing due to Dupuytren's Disease, returning after surgery and rehabilitation.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s Snow Maiden Suite and Frank’s Elegía Andina will precede the evening’s featured Rachmaninoff performance. De Falla’s The Three Cornered Hat will conclude the program.

The Masterworks Series will continue in 2026 with upcoming concerts featuring Alisa Weilerstein (January 13), Vadim Repin (March 2), Simon Trpčeski (April 19), and Emanuel Ax (May 17). The complete 2025–2026 season schedule is available at palmbeachsymphony.org. Concert tickets range from $27.50 to $104.50.

Principal cellist Claudio Jaffé will lead the Symphony Sessions: Lunch & Learn event on December 11, with additional sessions scheduled throughout the season.

