Miami Premiere Of LA TRAVESIA Comes to Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Internationally renowned Catalán playwright Josep Maria Miró's acclaimed play La Travesia (The Journey) will have its Miami premiere of a new adaptation when South Florida's own Arca Images brings its production to the Westchester Cultural Arts Center from July 11 through 20. Presented in partnership with the Center, Mexico's Ajedrez Eventos, Roxy Theater Group and Miami-Dade County Auditorium, this will be a special Spanish version, with simultaneous English translation using wireless headphones. This powerful, poignant and thought-provoking work intricately weaves together themes of faith, compassion and moral dilemmas through the transformative journey of Sister Cecilia.

The play is set against the backdrop of a village ravaged by war, violence and despair. The narrative unfolds as Cecilia cradles a dying girl in her arms, igniting a cascade of religious and ethical challenges that test her beliefs to the core. When the nun crosses paths with Rai, a photographer, and Isaac, a member of an NGO, the play delves into the blurred lines between intentions and actions, challenging the characters to confront their values and choices in the face of adversity.

This is an international exchange between Mexico's Ajedrez Events, and its Director, Pedro Franco, and Miami's Arca Images, and its Executive and Artistic Director, Alexa Kuve. It will be developed and reimagined by Josep Maria Miró, who is based in Spain, and directed by long-time Arca collaborator, Cuban-Spanish artist Carlos Celdrán.



"In these turbulent times, a play like La Travesia has a lot to say to audiences in Miami and across the globe,” said Alexa Kuve. “And we are excited to be collaborating with our international partner, Ajedrez, and to be traveling to Mexico after Miami with a joint production.”



Arca Images has been a leader in providing high quality, primarily Spanish-language theater that is accessible to Miami's diverse audiences. Using the Centers' state-of-the art wireless headphone system for simultaneous translation, La Travesia will be presented with bilingual actors voicing the English-language text. “Westchester and Roxy Theater Group continue to be thrilled to share our facility with Arca Images for these world-class, bilingual evenings of theater,” said Charles Sothers, Roxy founder and Artistic Director.

Writer Josep Maria Miró has gained international recognition for plays such as "Archimedes' Principle," "Nerium Park," and "The Nicest Body Ever Seen Around These Parts." His works, originally written in Catalan, have been translated into over twenty languages and have seen approximately 100 world premieres. Director Carlos Celdránis a Cuban, Madrid and Miami-based writer and director, who won the “National Theater Award” of Cuba and founded the acclaimed Argos Theater company in Havana. This production of La Travesia in Miami stars actors Elba Escobar, Juan David Ferrer, Caleb Casas, Guillermo Cabré and Rachel Pastor.

