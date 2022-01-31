Miami MoCAAD And The Little Haiti Cultural Center Creative Conversation Set For February 10

The Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora and the Little Haiti Cultural Center have partnered to celebrate Miami's rich cultural past and present a collage of different periods of Miami's art heritage.

On Thursday, February 10th, the Caribbean Marketplace at the LHCC (212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Fl 33137), will celebrate its grand re-opening with a host of activities for the public, starting at 2 pm. One of the featured events is the #creativeconversation hosted by Miami MoCAAD that will take place in the Caribbean Marketplace, 7 pm-8:30 pm.

This thoughtful conversation will center on the richness of Miami's Black Art history and its unfolding into today's long-lasting cultural impact on Miami's Contemporary Black art scene. The conversation will take place in-person at the open-air Caribbean Marketplace and can also be viewed online in real-time by registering at -https://bit.ly/VIRTUALHistoryVisionFuture; and register here to attend at the Marketplace.

The creative dialogue will be co-moderated by Miami creatives, who showcase the best of Miami's vibrant arts spirit. Marie Vickles (Curator-in-Residence, Little Haiti Cultural Center) and Nadege Green (Researcher, writer, editor, audio producer), who will guide the conversation involving some of Miami's heavyweight creatives: Edouard Duval-Carrié (Visual artist); Ludlow Bailey (Managing Director, Contemporary African Diaspora Art (CADA); Michelle Grant-Murray(Artistic Director, Olujimi Dance Theatre) and Aaron J. Jackson (Photographer).

" We are excited about this conversation that will shine a bright light on contributions of black artists and creatives, as well as amplify a light on those who continue to envision expanding Miami's arts landscape today", states Marilyn Holifield, Co-founder, Miami MoCAAD.

Miami MoCAAD's creative conversations and community initiatives offer free interactive and immersive experiences where artists' ideas often overlooked and deemed "other '' can take center stage.

Miami MoCAAD's mission is to open a preeminent contemporary fine art museum dedicated to contemporary art and artists of Africa and the Global African Diaspora. It intends to create an innovative, tech-forward space that will blend art and technology to develop new ways to experience art and museums. Visit: miamimocaad.org.