Maltz Jupiter, Slow Burn Theatre & More Earn 2025 CARBONELL AWARDS Nominations

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, today announced the top finalists in 20 competitive categories for the 2024-2025 theater season. More than 100 professional productions at 33 theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of more than 40 judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).

Maltz Jupiter Theatre earns 24 nominations, Slow Burn Theatre Company grabs 23, Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre and GableStage garner 11 each, Miami New Drama nets 9, Arca Images wins 8, and getting 7 each are Broadway at LPAC, New City Players, and Theatre Lab.

Also, winning 5 nominations is Zoetic Stage; 3 each for Island City Stage, Palm Beach Dramaworks and Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton; receiving 2 each are Area Stage, ArtBuzz Theatrics, and The Wick Theatre; with Brévo Theatre, Loxen Entertainment, and the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center each gaining a nomination. Collectively, 129 nominations were distributed among 36 professional productions at 19 different theaters.

Appropriate at GableStage is the show that earned the most individual nominations (10), followed by Lincoln Road Hustle by Miami New Drama (9), with Anastasia at Slow Burn Theatre Company, Jersey Boys at the Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, and The Lehman Trilogy at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, all getting 8 each.

Four productions are represented by 7 finalists each: All My Sons (New City Players), Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company), and Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images). Frozen at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre earned 6 nominations, and The Pillowman at Zoetic Stage picked up 5.

Carbonell finalists with double nominations are Michael McKeever, Carlos Silva, and Laura Turnbull.

Carbonell Award Finalists 2025

Outstanding New Work

+ Dangerous Instruments by Gina Montet (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Lincoln Road Hustle by Billy Corben & Harley Elias (Miami New Drama)

+ PrEP'd by Ronnie Larsen (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton)

+ The Impossible Task of Today by Jeff Bower (Theatre Lab)

+ The Last Yiddish Speaker by Deborah Zoe Laufer (Theatre Lab)

+ Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz by Nilo Cruz (Arca Images)

Outstanding Production, Play

+ Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ The Pillowman (Zoetic Stage)

+ Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

+ Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Direction, Play

+ Nilo Cruz, Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

+ Peter Flynn, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michel Hausmann, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Ronnie Larsen, An Evening with Divine (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton)

+ Stuart Meltzer, The Pillowman (Zoetic Stage)

+ Bari Newport, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Jason Peck, All My Sons (New City Players)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

+ Iain Batchelor, The Impossible Task of Today (Theatre Lab)

+ Mark H. Dold, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Michael Gioia, All My Sons (New City Players)

+ Jean Hyppolite, Jesus Hopped the A Train (Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center)

+ Tony Larkin, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Colin McPhillamy, The Dresser (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Jeremy Rishe, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

+ Dalia Alemán, Steel Magnolias (ArtBuzz Theatrics)

+ Rachel Burttram, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Elba Escobar, La Travesia/The Passage (Arca Images)

+ Andrea Ferro, Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

+ Vaishnavi Sharma, The Impossible Task of Today (Theatre Lab)

+ Caroline Tarantolo, All My Sons (New City Players)

+ Laura Turnbull, All My Sons (New City Players)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

+ Brandon Campbell, All My Sons (New City Players)

+ Jovon Jacobs, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Michael McKeever, The Pillowman (Zoetic Stage)

+ Carlos Fabian Medina, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Seth Trucks, The Pillowman (Zoetic Stage)

+ Gregg Weiner, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

+ Irene Adjan, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Denise Cormier, The Dresser (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Patti Gardner, The Last Yiddish Speaker (Theatre Lab)

+ Elli Katz Murray, Steel Magnolias (ArtBuzz Theatrics)

+ Lourelene Snedeker, Torch Song (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton)

+ Betty Ann Hunt Strain, A Delicate Balance (Island City Stage)

Outstanding Production, Musical

+ Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Legally Blonde (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Parade (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Direction, Musical

+ David Arisco, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Parade (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Mark Martino, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Tarzan (Area Stage)

+ John Tartaglia, Frozen (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael Ursua, Legally Blonde (Broadway at LPAC)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

+ Justin Albinder, Parade (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Jarod Bakum, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Jack Wesley Gerhard, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Wayne LeGette, Legally Blonde (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Gabriell Salgado, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Joshua Charles Skurnik, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Wesley Slade, Frozen (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

+ Tristen Buettel, Frozen (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Mikayla Cohen, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Lindsey Corey, Waitress (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Mallory Newbrough, Guys & Dolls (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Casey Sacco, South Pacific (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Erica Swindell, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Ta-Tynisa Wilson, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

+ Nick Cearley, Waitress (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Nathan Cockroft, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Quinn Corcoran, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Sean Williams Davis, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Aaron DeJesus, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ralph Meitzler, Something Rotten (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

+ Gail Bennett, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Kareema Khouri, Waitress (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Marisol Morales-Dow, South Pacific (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Samara Shavrick, Legally Blonde (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Lillie Eliza Thomas, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Laura Turnbull, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Music Direction

+ Eric Alsford, Frozen (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Ryan Crout, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Katie Duerr, Tarzan (Area Stage)

+ Maggie Hollinbeck, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Clay Ostwald, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Carlos Silva, Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

+ Travis Smith, Parade (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Choreography

+ Jeremy Benton, No, No, Nanette (The Wick Theatre)

+ Sarah Crane, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Alex Jorth, Legally Blonde (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Kristyn Pope, Frozen (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Nicolette Quintero, Something Rotten (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Reynel Reynaldo, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Trent Soyster, The Witches of Eastwick (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Scenic Design, Play, or Musical

+ Pedro Balmaseda & Jorge Noa, The Play That Goes Wrong (Loxen Entertainment)

+ Milagros Ponce De Leon, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael McClain, All My Sons (New City Players)

+ Anne Mundell, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Frank J. Oliva, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Rob Wolin, A Delicate Balance (Island City Stage)

Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

+ Kirk Bookman, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Tony Galaska, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Eric Norbury, Anastasia (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ernesto Pinto, Tebas Land (Arca Images)

+ Alberto Segarra, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Thomas Shorrock, The Last Yiddish Speaker (Theatre Lab)

+ Clifford Spulock, The Witches of Eastwick (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Sound Design, Play or Musical

+ Alex Brock, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Matt Corey, The Last Yiddish Speaker (Theatre Lab)

+ Tyler Kieffer, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Sean McGinley, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Carlos Silva, Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

+ Scott Stauffer, Once (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

+ Siena Zoë Allen, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Lorena Lopez, Appropriate (GableStage)

+ Rick Peña, The Bodyguard (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Michiko Kitayama Skinner, Lincoln Road Hustle (Miami New Drama)

+ Ellis Tillman, Jersey Boys (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Gema Valdés, Tres Veces Cruz/Three Times Cruz (Arca Images)

Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

+ Jameela Bailey for Props/Set Dressing, All My Sons (New City Players)

+ Shawn Duan for Projection Design, The Lehman Trilogy (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jamie Godwin for Projection Design,

