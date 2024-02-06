Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the 'Celebration Tour'

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 9, at 10:00 am ET.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backy Photo 3 The LOOP Invites Everyone Under The Sun to Cool Down in Fort Lauderdale's Oceanfront Backyard with a Series of Events in February and March 2024
Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance Photo 4 Jazz Fest Pompano Beach 2024 Makes a Huge Splash with Over 10,000 Fans in Attendance

Madonna Adds Final Tour Date to the 'Celebration Tour'

Madonna has added one final date to her "Celebration Tour."

The lauded greatest hits concert will have its final performance on April 3 in Miami. Fan club pre-sale on Wednesday at 11:00 am ET. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, February 9, at 10:00 am ET.

The music icon announced the news through her Instagram, featuring footage from the tour playing over her singing "Nothing Really Matters," which opens the concert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

In a rare reflection of her unparalleled career, Madonna took the captivated audience on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades.  

With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future.  

Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price; songs included “Nothing Really Matters,” “Open Your Heart,” “Like A Prayer,” Into The Groove” and “Crazy For You.” 

Known for her ground-breaking tours; The Celebration Tour is no different.  As usual, the best-selling female artist of all time leaves no detail overlooked.  This non-stop, fearless performance features mesmerising choreography, bold costumes and her most elaborate stage to date designed by Stufish.

The colossal date tour moved through Europe before landing in Madonna’s adopted hometown of New York City in December to begin the North American leg.  The celebration is currently moving through the US and Canada throughout spring of 2024; concluding with the final show in Miami.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarshi Photo
The Carbonell Awards Seeks College-Bound Applicants for 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Scholarships

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, has reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2024 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships.

2
Pigs Do Fly Productions THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month Photo
Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE AFFECTIONS OF MAY Opens At Empire Stage Next Month

Pigs Do Fly Productions' second show of the 2023-2024 season will be The Affections of May, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy that explores love, loss, and new beginnings.   The production will run from March 8th through March 31st at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.  

3
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates Black History Month with Jazz Icon Nicole Yarling Photo
Pompano Beach Arts Celebrates Black History Month with Jazz Icon Nicole Yarling

Pompano Beach Arts will host a spectacular concert entitled Jazz Reflections: The African American Women of Jazz, starring vocalist and violinist Nicole Yarling.

4
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatres 54th Se Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE ADDAMS FAMILY & More Announced For Barn Theatre's 54th Season For 2024/2025

The Barn Theatre has announced it's 54th season for 2024/2025. Which shows made the cut? Season tickets will be on sale this Spring followed by individual show tickets. Audition dates for all Season 54 shows will be announced soon.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. EvelynWE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. Evelyn
Interview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway RevivalInterview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway Revival
Robbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By ParamountRobbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By Paramount
Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get TicketsUsher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets

Videos

Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center Video
Watch a Trailer for THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS – BILL MEDLEY & BUCKY HEARD, Coming to the Kravis Center
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center Video
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is coming to the Kravis Center
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Legally Blonde The Musical in Miami Metro Legally Blonde The Musical
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (1/31-2/25)
Caroline, or Change in Miami Metro Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
Hello, Dolly! in Miami Metro Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
The Cancellation of Lauren Fein in Miami Metro The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Miami Metro Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends in Miami Metro Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse in Miami Metro Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
The Carlisle (2/10-2/10)
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You