Donna McKechnie Celebrates Stephen Sondheim in Aventura Concert

Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie will celebrate the greatest Broadway composer and lyricist of our time, Stephen Sondheim, in “Take Me To The World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim” on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m.at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura.

She will perform Sondheim's iconic music, including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music” and “Anyone Can Whistle,” as well as songs from some of his film scores. Throughout the evening, McKechnie shares personal stories of working with Sondheim and reflects on the profound professional and personal influence he had on her life.

McKechnie received a Tony Award for her performance as Cassie in “A Chorus Line” and is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's leading ladies having starred in or choreographed productions in London's “West End” as well as major productions in Tokyo and Paris. She recently completed a year-long run as Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of “Wicked.” She received a MAC Award for her first one-woman cabaret show and since then has played all over the country.

VIP tickets are available as an add-on and include a post-show meet and greet/photo opportunity with McKechnie. Tickets to all shows are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E.188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.