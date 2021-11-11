MOCA North Miami Relaunches Its In-Person Public Programming For Children And Adults

To continue its longstanding tradition of high-quality education programs, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami will relaunch its public programming for children and adults in-person and on-site at the museum.

Amanda Covach, MOCA's curator of education, is responsible for the museum's educational programs, that engage audiences of all ages and learning styles. The museum's programs To continue its longstanding tradition of high-quality education programs, the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) is pleased to relaunch its public programming for children and adults in-person and on-site at the museum. MOCA recognizes the need to enrich the cultural life of the community and to nurture a knowledgeable and supportive audience. MOCA, the cultural hub for Miami and the South Florida community, serves all ages and offers an array of free, creative art programs that the whole family can enjoy.

Amanda Covach, MOCA's curator of education, is responsible for the museum's educational programs, that engage audiences of all ages and learning styles. The museum's programs serve families, K-12 school students (especially teens), adults, members, and persons with disabilities. Programs include: MOCA Teen Art Force, a free, afterschool multidisciplinary art program that provides students with a foundation in the visual arts; MOCA Makers, a series of free art workshops for adults on the second Saturday of every month; Sunday Stories, a storytelling experience followed by a DIY project on the first Sunday of every month; and MOCA miniMakers, a free and inclusive series of art workshops on the first Saturday of every month.

"We are delighted to have our education classes, camps and programming back on-site and in-person," said Covach. "During the past year and a half, we shifted our education and public programming online, which significantly increased our engagement, reaching people in places that we wouldn't have been able to engage with in the past. However, nothing can replace the experience of being in a museum, connecting with the community and the sense of togetherness."

MOCA's upcoming programming includes:

MOCA Teen Art Force is a free, afterschool multidisciplinary art program that provides students with­ a foundation in the visual arts. Students ages 13-17 can acquire art education from trained local artists or develop new skills and techniques in a variety of courses, including drawing, textile design, sculpture and printmaking. This year, students will have the opportunity to put together their own fashion show featuring their creations. They will also learn how to create their own digital portfolio website. MOCA Teen Art Force is made possible with the generous support of Miami Dade County and the Children's Trust.

Teen Art Force classes are Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. Session dates are as follows:

Session 1: October 4-December 17, 2021

Session 2: January 3-March 18, 2022

Session 3: March 28-May 27, 2022

There's something at MOCA for everyone, and MOCA Makers is the series of art workshops offered every second Saturday of the month, specifically for adults. Classes are free and taught by trained local artists. Students of all levels can learn a variety of art techniques, including figure drawing, printmaking, portrait painting and more. Attendees are welcome to bring a friend and their own art supplies, or art packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop. MOCA Makers is made possible with the generous support of the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and in partnership with Commissioner.

From 1-3 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month, upcoming MOCA Makers programming includes:

November 20: Commissioner Collaboration with Nice N' Easy

December 11: Portrait Painting with artist Lucia Morales

January 8: Printmaking with artist Lazaro Amaral

February 12: Figure Drawing with artist Amanda Covach

March 12: The Art of Paper with artist Shawna Moulton

April 9: Portrait Painting with artist Lucia Morales

To register, please visit: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=1853d4ba-481f-4325-87c0-2fd249951696

Join MOCA on the first Sunday of every month for MOCA Sunday Stories for storytime, followed by a DIY early childhood art project. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood program engages toddlers, and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is also great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

National Human Rights Month

Saturday, December, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Inspired by MOCA's newest exhibition, "My Name is Maryan," MOCA will be reading "Oskar and the Eight Blessings" by Tanya Simon and Richard Simon. Followed by the reading by North Miami City Clerk Vanessa Joseph, attendees will color hearts, to share and give out to their friends, family, and those around them to share.

To register, please visit: https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=932f563f-2481-4692-a197-52be03f4cfa3

MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts. This is a unique opportunity for kids.

MOCA miniMakers runs from 2-4 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month and is made possible with the generous support of North Miami CRA.

To register, please visit https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/packagetickets?tab=3&txobjid=4e23cefb-d39d-4fde-bdfc-c9f03ea09371. For more information about MOCA's public programming, please visit: https://mocanomi.org/learn/.