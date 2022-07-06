MDC's Tower Theater Announces New Art Film Series

From an intriguing depiction of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to a stunning film examining the remarkable and often controversial Renoir collection at Philadelphia's Barnes Foundation and more, Miami Dade College's (MDC) Tower Theater Miami will bring seven art films to the big screen, starting Tuesday, Jul. 19, 2022 through Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023.

Two of the films, "Hopper" about American realist painter and printmaker Edward Hopper, and "The Last Vermeer," based on the true story of Dutch artist, portraitist, and art forger Han van Meergeren, are new to audiences at Tower Theater Miami. While the other five featured films, including "Frida Kahlo," are returning to the Theater due to popular demand.

"We began to program Exhibition on Screen films a few years ago and were immediately blown away by how much our audience appreciated them and how strong the demand was to see more," said Nicolas Calzada, interim executive director of MDC's Tower Theater Miami and Miami Film Festival. "These are visually gorgeous, entertaining, and informative documentaries that make you feel like you spent the evening in the Louvre or The Met or the Prado. These films appeal to art aficionados but are also totally accessible to audience members who aren't experts and just want to learn more and enjoy the imagery. We look forward to this new season, which combines some new releases with some of the most beloved films in the series."

This summer, Tower Theater Miami will also feature a "Kitsch Medley" art exhibit by local Cuban-American visual artist Daniel Marin. A self-taught artist, Marin combines elements of pop, abstraction, street art, carpentry and décollage, to reveal colorful and surreal moments in time in his paintings. The public will have an opportunity to view the FREE "Kitsch Medley" exhibit on the second floor of Tower Theater Miami. Details will be announced soon.

Schedule of Tower Theater Miami's art film series below:

· Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. - "Frida Kahlo"

· Tuesday, Aug. 16 , at 7 p.m. - "Canaletto and the Art Of Venice"

· Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. - "Goya Visions of Flesh and Blood"

· Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. - "Hopper"

· Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. - "Cezanne: Portraits of a Life"

· Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. - "Renoir: Revered and Reviled"

· Tuesday, Apr. 18, at 7 p.m. - "Vermeer: The Blockbuster Exhibition"

Tower Theater Miami is located in the heart of Little Havana at 1508 SW 8th Street. Tickets for the art film series are $15 per person, per movie and $13 for Miami Film Society members. To purchase tickets, learn about upcoming events or to inquire about event rentals, visit www.towertheatermiami.com.