Loxen Productions Brings CABARET To Miami

Loxen Productions will begin their 2023 season with the provocative, award-winning musical Cabaret at the historic ARTime Theater. The production will run for a limited time, starting January 6 through January 15, with performances running from Friday to Sunday. Ticket prices begin at $35 and are on sale now.

The multi-Tony award-winning musical based on Christopher Isherwood's Goodbye to Berlin, follows the adventures of a struggling American writer in 1931 Germany, where he encounters the vivacious nightclub singer Sally Bowles, a performer at the infamous Kit Kat Club. As the romance between Sally and Cliff develops, audiences watch as the declining morality in Berlin gives way to the looming rise of Nazism, just a few short years before the world would fall victim to World War II. With a book by Joe Masteroff, music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Cabaret premiered on Broadway in 1966, with the legendary Harold Prince at the helm. The work became an instant classic with multiple revivals in the intervening years.

Directed by Benjamín León IV and choreographed by Ana Montoya, Cabaret will be the first show of Loxen Productions' 2023 season at the ARTime Theater, their new home. The Miami-based theater company has also announced that their season will include the cult classic Little Shop of Horrors in April, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in July, and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein in October.

"People shouldn't have to leave Miami in order to be a part of high-quality theater productions, nor do I think audiences need to wait for a touring company to come to town to see truly great shows,'' said Benjamín León IV, President and CEO of Loxen Productions. "We have a huge pool of untapped talent in Miami, and our goal is to showcase that talent and position this city as a true destination for the arts."

Leon IV, a young and promising actor, producer and director, created the company in 2018 with the hopes of propelling the arts in South Florida. In the past year, it presented a production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking In the Heights to overwhelming success, selling out the Adrienne Arsht's Ziff Opera House for all performances during the run. While originally aimed towards helping local talent to get their foot in the door, Loxen has evolved into a platform that nurtures the arts in all its forms, from theater to music, from painting to sculpture, from film to photography, and everything in between. León has been joined in this ambitious endeavor by Gonzalo Rodríguez, a well-renowned theater producer, director and writer who will not only act as a consultant to the company, but will direct some upcoming productions as well.

"For me, it is very exciting to see the passion that this young visionary has for the arts in our community, the commitment to make a difference giving opportunities to the plethora of talent that is around us," says Rodríguez, a veteran of over 50 years' experience in straight plays, musicals, operas, concerts and ballet. "I see myself in Benji when I was starting out and I will help him in any way I can to reach his goals. We have plans to foster original works that help budding theater writers get their work produced for the first time, but we also want to offer short subject film festivals and art exhibits to young talent just waiting to be discovered. Loxen will leave its mark on this community before you know it!"