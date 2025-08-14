Latiné Theater Lab to Present World Premiere Of Sci-Fi Comedy LAST OF THE RED HOT ROBOTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latiné Theater Lab, South Florida's newest theater company dedicated to uplifting Latiné voices and showcasing local artists, will present the world premiere of Last of the Red Hot Robots by South Florida playwright Brian Harris. This sci-fi comedy opens September 4, 2025, at Empire Stage and runs through September 27, 2025.

Blast off into a world of chaos, comedy, and sci-fi with Last of the Red Hot Robots! Murderous astronauts, DNA mutants, alien zoo-goers, and sex-crazed robots collide in this madcap journey through four interlocking tales. Bold, bizarre, and wildly entertaining, this atomic fever dream promises to shock, intrigue, and leave you laughing all the way to the outer limits.

Directed by Alex Gonzalez, the show mixes camp, satire, and unexpected emotion in a whirlwind production that celebrates the weird and wonderful. With burlesque-inspired flair, multimedia design, and a sharp comedic ensemble, the show offers a fresh theatrical experience for fans of offbeat humor and bold storytelling.

"We're thrilled to present the out-of-this-world premiere of Brian Harris's wild and offbeat new play," says Gonzalez. "Last of the Red Hot Robots is a genre-bending love letter to sci-fi, absurdity, and the mysteries of the universe - and it's unlike anything else on stage right now."

The cast of Last of the Red Hot Robots includes Wendy Chamorro, Samuel Krogh, Ryan Townsend, Susanna Ninomiya, Quinn Colón, and Brian Shaer. The production team features Brian Harris as the playwright, Alex Gonzalez as the director, Andrew Rodriguez-Triana as the set and Costume Designer (resident designer), Nicole Perry as the intimacy and burlesque director, Elizabeth Guerra as the assistant director and stage manager, Sergio Fustes Jr. as the lighting designer, Javi Mederos as the multimedia designer, Joel Castillo as the multimedia supervisor, and Bree Michel as the social media coordinator.

Last of the Red Hot Robots by Brian Harris runs from September 4–27, 2025, at Empire Stage, located at 1140 N Flagler Drive, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304. Tickets are available at LTLRobots.eventbrite.com, priced between $15 and $35. Performances take place Thursday through Sunday at select times.