LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL to Open At LPAC in February

The Broadway at LPAC series second production of the 2025 season is Legally Blonde The Musical. The show will run from February 27th through March 16th at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.

Legally Blonde The Musical is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the popular 2001 film of the same name. The musical - with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach - received multiple award nominations following its debut in 2007.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. But her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The production will be helmed by award-winning director Michael Ursua, who will also serve as the show's musical director. Ursua has cast Ariela Pizza as Elle Woods, Wayne LeGette as Professor Callahan, Michael Stafford as Emmett Forrest, Samara Shavrick as Paulette, Allyson Rosenblum as Brooke Wyndham, Colin Salvatore as Warner Huntington III, and Katie Davis as Vivienne Kensington.

“The powerful messages of Legally Blonde resonate today more than ever,” Ursua says. “The story follows Elle's transformation as she tackles sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Among lessons she learns along the way: Believe in yourself and don't compromise; the things we get judged for as not serious are actually our greatest superpowers; although being independent can be scary, it can get you very far; and of course, never judge a book by its cover!”

Legally Blonde will also feature Nia Bourne, Jessie Dez, Madeline Finkelman, Eli Flynn, Jennifer Frasier, Santiago Garza, Dana Gough, Genevieve Hall, Yasmine Harrell, Cassidy Joseph, Amanda Lopez, John Luis Mazuelos, Mikhael Mendoza, Sorangel Munoz, Chad Raven, Cameron Scott, Izaiah Scott, Larry Toyter, Corey Vega, and Lauren Wickerson.

Legally Blonde will be choreographed by Alex Jorth. The production's Costume Supervisor is Penny Williams, and Joseph Long will serve as the show's Stage Manager. Legally Blonde The Musical is produced by Kevin Barrett and ACM Theatricals.

