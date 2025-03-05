Kravis Center Reveals 2024 – 2025 LIVE AMPLIFIED! Season March Line-up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will continue its 2024–2025 LIVE AMPLIFIED! Season this month with world-class performances and groundbreaking experiences!

From the uproarious satire of The Book of Mormon to the breathtaking artistry of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, this month promises something for everyone. Experience the dazzling spectacle of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where romance and high-energy performances take center stage. Prepare to be amazed by the lightning-fast piano virtuosity of Peter Bence and entertained by the hilarious and unconventional Dixie's Tupperware Party. Broadway legend Patti LuPone graces the stage with her unparalleled presence, while the National Symphony delivers masterful orchestral performances. The renowned Rioult Dance Company captivates with its powerful and expressive contemporary choreography. Don't miss the inspiring NeuroArts Conference, where science and creativity intersect in fascinating ways. Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable month of music, theater, and innovation! —plus much more!

The Beach Boys: Endless Summer Gold Tour

Thursday, March 6 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. They are a beloved American institution that remains iconic around the world. They are led by lead singer and critically acclaimed chief lyricist Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

THIS SHOW DOES NOT INCLUDE Brian Wilson, AL JARDINE or David Marks.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $39.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

BeachBoys_EndlessSummer_Dreyfoos-Hall Courtesy of The Beach Boys.png

PEAK Series

The Acting Company: The Comedy of Errors

Friday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Shakespeare's quintessential comedy, this farcical tale of separated families and mistaken identities delights audiences young and old. Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, travel in search of a long-lost family member, only to get mixed up in a madcap race against the clock, love-at-first-double-take, run-ins with local law enforcement, and double trouble – times two.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $45

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

The-Comedy-of-Errors-The-Acting-Company-PEAK Courtesy of The Acting Company.jpg

PEAK Series

The Acting Company: Two Trains Running

Sunday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

From the writer of The Piano Lesson, Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, comes the story of Memphis Lee, a diner owner in Pittsburgh in 1969 who must decide if he should allow the government to take over his building or sell the property to a ruthless businessman. Full of vivid characters, joy, hope, love, and perseverance, this Tony-nominated play celebrates the spirit, laughter, heart, and resilience of the people who make our country great even when faced with overwhelming odds.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $45

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

The-Comedy-of-Errors-The-Acting-Company-PEAK Courtesy of The Acting Company.jpg

Classical Concert Series

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman & Rohan De Silva

Monday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music. He will be joined by longtime musical partner, Rohan De Silva, in a traditional program for violin and piano.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $45

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Itzhak Perlman-Classical-Concert-Series© by Masterclass.com

Kravis On Broadway

The Book of Mormon

March 11 – 16

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Book-of-Mormon-KOB Courtesy of The Book of Mormon

Young Artists Classical Series

Curtis On Tour

Erinys String Quartet

Wednesday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Erinys Quartet is the winner of the Audience Prize Award of the City of Bad Tölz International String Quartet Competition in 2023 and the Esterházy Foundation Special Prize for best interpretation of a Haydn string quartet. They have performed throughout Europe and the United States. They have been featured at various festivals and concert series across the globe.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $40

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

CURTIS ON TOUR ERINYS QUARTET-Young-Artists Courtesy of Curtis On Tour.jpeg

PEAK Series

Rioult Dance NY

Friday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.

PASCAL RIOULT DANCE was founded in 1994 by choreographer Pascal Rioult, who has dedicated his career to developing his own choreographic style and nurturing a robust ensemble of dancers. The company has since amassed a following across the world, captivating crowds with their exquisite artistry.

RIOULT DANCE will perform three pieces including Fire in the Sky a homage to Rioult's early dance club days when the dynamic hits of Deep Purple inspired him to pursue a life lived in constant motion. Wien (Vienna), set to Ravel's “La Valse”, depicts European society between the two World Wars, and Views of the Fleeting World inspired by the woodcut prints of the Japanese master Hiroshige and set to J.S. Bach's definitive exploration of fugal counterpoint, “The Art of Fugue.”

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $35

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Rioult-Dance-NY-by Basil Childers-PEAK.jpg

Palm Beach Improv & Kravis Center Present

Steve Treviño

Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Comedian Steve Treviño is “America's Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions,” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae. His relatable approach affirms his status as one of the country's premiere stand-up comedians, viewed over 300 million times, selling out shows across the nation, and amassing over 3.4 million total social media followers.

PERSSON HALL

Tickets start at $42.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Steve-Treviño-Improv Courtesy of Steve Treviño.tif

PEAK Series

Time For Three

Sunday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned for their charismatic and energetic performances, TIME FOR THREE has garnered praise from NPR, NBC, The Wall Street Journal and the Chicago Sun-Times. The Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble defies convention with a unique sound that captivates audiences, immersing them in a musical experience that merges various eras, styles and traditions of Western music.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $25

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Time for Three Photo-by-Lauren-Desberg-PEAK.jpg

Kravis Center & Attila Glatz Productions Present

Peter Bence

Monday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Peter Bence is a globally acclaimed, award-winning piano sensation, composer, and music producer. Known for his edgy, percussive, and expressive playing style, Bence has captivated audiences worldwide by breaking the boundaries between classical and popular music. He elevates the piano to new heights, transforming the instrument into a full orchestra, inspiring music lovers of all ages. His live performances attract thousands across the globe.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $29.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Peter-Bence-Dreyfoos-Hall Courtesy of Peter Bence.jpg

Adults At Leisure

New Orleans Songbook –

A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production

Tuesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents brings the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras to this amazing performance, celebrating the composers and inspired songs of the Crescent City, the historic epicenter of jazz. Led by pianist, Luther S. Allison and vocalists Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, NEW ORLEANS SONGBOOK immerses audiences in the captivating and timeless spirit of this vibrant city.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $25

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

New-Orleans-Songbook-Adult-At-Leisure Courtesy of Lincoln Center and New Orleans Songbook

Dixie's Tupperware Party: The Final Season

March 20 - 23

Thursday & Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday at 3 p.m.

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $42.50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Contains mature content suitable for ages 16 and up.

Dixie's-Tupperware-Party-Rinker-Playhouse Courtsey of Dixie's Tupperware Party.jpg

Classical Concert Series

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Lahav Shani, Music Director

Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is the leading orchestra in Israel and globally recognized as a world class symphonic ensemble. They'll be led by their new Music Director, the brilliant Lahav Shani, who has established himself as one of the most talked about young conducting talents and is considered an inspiring successor to the legendary Zubin Mehta.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $40

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Israel-Philharmonic-Lahav Shani-Classical-Concert-Series by Marco Borggreve

Naruto: The Symphonic Experience

Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience is a live concert that brings the beloved anime to life on a grand scale. This two-hour event features a film montage of iconic scenes from over 220 episodes, synchronized to a live orchestra performing Toshio Masuda's original score. Fans will relive Naruto Uzumaki's journey to become Hokage, facing rivalries, challenges, and growth along the way.

The orchestra performs not only Masuda's unforgettable soundtrack but also the series' most famous openings and endings, inviting the audience to sing along with the music they love. This interactive element draws fans closer to Naruto, celebrating the powerful, shared bond the music creates.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Naruto-Dreyfoos-Hall Courtesy of Naruto: The Symphonic Experience.avif

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes

Saturday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. In her new concert, Patti LuPone: A LIFE IN NOTES, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs which do just that—songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Patti LuPone by Rahav Segev-Dreyfoos-Hall-Main.jpg

Classical Concert Series

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director

Hilary Hahn, violin

Sunday, March 23 at 2 p.m.

Three-time GRAMMY© winner and Musical America's 2023 “Artist of the Year”, Hilary Hahn, is known around the world for her expressive musicality and technical expertise. She will join the Kennedy Center's very own NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA in a performance of Korngold's glamorous, glittering Violin Concerto—an extraordinary fusion of Viennese romance and Old Hollywood. Then, brace yourself for one of the best-known compositions in classical music, Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, under the baton of renowned Music Director, Gianandrea Noseda.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $40

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

NationalSymphonyOrchestra-HilaryHahn,violin-by Dana Van Leeuwen Decca.jpg

Kravis On Broadway

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

March 25 – 30

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $50

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

MoulinRouge!TheMusical-by Matthew Murphy for Murphy Made.jpg

ArtSmart

NeuroArts Conference 2025

Saturday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Nationally recognized leaders explore interconnection of the arts and sciences. Anyone in the general public is invited to learn more about how brain health and overall well-being are influenced and enriched by the arts. Guests will discover the transformative power of incorporating the arts into daily living with evidence-based research, demonstrations and interactive activities. The day is designed for artists, educators, physicians, therapists, patrons as well as individuals living with neurodegenerative diseases and disorders, their families, and care givers. The conference will focus on theoretical presentations in the morning, informal reflection discussions over lunch and practical arts activations in the afternoon. Speakers to be announced.

PICOWER FOUNDATION ARTS EDUCATION CENTER

Registration $65

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

Comments