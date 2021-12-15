Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kravis Center Announces Changes to 21-22 Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 2 concert previously scheduled on February 6 can now attend an added performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on January 15.

Dec. 15, 2021  
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing changes to this season's previously announced Regional Arts Classical Concert MUSIC at 2 and MUSIC at 8 Series. The Russian National Orchestra, scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 6 at 2 pm and Monday, February 7 at 8 pm, has regrettably canceled their U.S. tour due to scheduling conflicts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 2 concert previously scheduled on February 6 can now attend an added performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Saturday January 15 at 2 pm.

Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 8 concert previously scheduled on February 7 can now attend a special collaboration by Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Branford Marsalis, one of jazz's most revered musicians, on Sunday, February 6 at 8 pm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

January 15 at 2 pm (Saturday)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Jader Bignamini, Conductor

Joshua Roman, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Smetana / Moldau

+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B Minor

+ Florence Price / Symphony No. 3

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

February 6 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

with Branford Marsalis

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Gioachini Rossini / Overture to the Barber of Seville

+ Debussy / Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra

+ Jacques Ibert / Concertina da Camera

+ Joaquin Turina / La Oracion de Torero, Op. 34

+ Courtney Bryan, Carmen, Jazz Suite on Themes by Bizet (Orpheus Commission)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for the new concerts are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm. For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.

Health and Safety:
The Kravis Center is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff. A CDC approved mask that covers the mouth and nose is required to be worn by all guests. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.


