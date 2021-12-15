Kravis Center Announces Changes to 21-22 Regional Arts Classical Concert Series
The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing changes to this season's previously announced Regional Arts Classical Concert MUSIC at 2 and MUSIC at 8 Series. The Russian National Orchestra, scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 6 at 2 pm and Monday, February 7 at 8 pm, has regrettably canceled their U.S. tour due to scheduling conflicts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 2 concert previously scheduled on February 6 can now attend an added performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Saturday January 15 at 2 pm.
Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 8 concert previously scheduled on February 7 can now attend a special collaboration by Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Branford Marsalis, one of jazz's most revered musicians, on Sunday, February 6 at 8 pm.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS
January 15 at 2 pm (Saturday)
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Jader Bignamini, Conductor
Joshua Roman, Cello
(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)
+ Smetana / Moldau
+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B Minor
+ Florence Price / Symphony No. 3
Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall
Tickets start at $35
Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis
Series with media support from WLRN
February 6 at 8 pm (Sunday)
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
with Branford Marsalis
(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)
+ Gioachini Rossini / Overture to the Barber of Seville
+ Debussy / Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra
+ Jacques Ibert / Concertina da Camera
+ Joaquin Turina / La Oracion de Torero, Op. 34
+ Courtney Bryan, Carmen, Jazz Suite on Themes by Bizet (Orpheus Commission)
Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall
Tickets start at $35
Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis
Series with media support from WLRN
How to Purchase Tickets:
Tickets for the new concerts are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Saturday 12 pm to 5 pm. For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.
Health and Safety:
The Kravis Center is focused on ensuring the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff. A CDC approved mask that covers the mouth and nose is required to be worn by all guests. To learn more about our current health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.