Kravis Center Announces Changes to 21-22 Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing changes to this season's previously announced Regional Arts Classical Concert MUSIC at 2 and MUSIC at 8 Series. The Russian National Orchestra, scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 6 at 2 pm and Monday, February 7 at 8 pm, has regrettably canceled their U.S. tour due to scheduling conflicts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 2 concert previously scheduled on February 6 can now attend an added performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Saturday January 15 at 2 pm.

Ticket holders to the MUSIC at 8 concert previously scheduled on February 7 can now attend a special collaboration by Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Branford Marsalis, one of jazz's most revered musicians, on Sunday, February 6 at 8 pm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

January 15 at 2 pm (Saturday)

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Jader Bignamini, Conductor

Joshua Roman, Cello

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 2 pm)

+ Smetana / Moldau

+ Dvořák / Cello Concerto in B Minor

+ Florence Price / Symphony No. 3

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

February 6 at 8 pm (Sunday)

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

with Branford Marsalis

(Regional Arts Classical Concert Series at 8 pm)

+ Gioachini Rossini / Overture to the Barber of Seville

+ Debussy / Rhapsody for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra

+ Jacques Ibert / Concertina da Camera

+ Joaquin Turina / La Oracion de Torero, Op. 34

+ Courtney Bryan, Carmen, Jazz Suite on Themes by Bizet (Orpheus Commission)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Series sponsored by Leonard and Sophie Davis

Series with media support from WLRN

