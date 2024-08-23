Karen Childers And Voices Of The Valiant To Present GOOD TIDINGS OF GREAT JOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 30, Karen Childers and Voices of the Valiant will present Good Tidings of Great Joy - an outdoor concert featuring mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, soprano Nat Simone, and pianist Gregory Ritchey. Acclaimed actor Liche Ariza, best known for his roles in television dramas such as The Chosen, will make a special guest appearance.

This performance will include arias by beloved composers such as Bach, Handel, and Mendelssohn; the world premiere of Daniel Gowans's setting of Psalm 22:14-18; and the world premiere of Mary's Magnificat, a solo cantata by composer Manne Von M.

The concert will also feature works by composers Akihiro Masuda and Stéphane Tesan from 3:16, a new opera that will premiere in early 2025. Madison Marie McIntosh and Nat Simone will portray Mary James and Aurelia Raven, respectively; and Liche Ariza will appear alongside Ms. McIntosh as Vincent James.

"3:16 is an inspirational story of redemption and transformation, loosely based on the real-life experiences of a United States Army chaplain. The young Mary Raven has run away from a harsh and unloving father, only to discover that the outside world is even crueler. She grows up to be Lieutenant Mary James - steely on the outside but unable to overcome her intense anger and guilt... until she has a miraculous experience that changes everything.

"The opera is full of the sheer beauty, lush harmonies, and emotional depth of Romantic-era music but also has a breathtaking style all its own. The music is a collaboration among some of today's most exciting composers - including esteemed opera composer Theodore Christman; military veteran and award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda; accomplished mezzo-soprano and composer Vita Koreneva; award-winning composer Akihiro Masuda; acclaimed orchestral composer Stéphane Tesan; and Jeff Shankley, not only a brilliant composer but also a legendary actor who performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and premiered roles in Cats and other musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each composer has something special to offer, and all of their music comes together to form the arc of a story with a joyous ending that will lift your eyes to hope."

-Susan Conti, librettist

Tickets may be purchased through TicketLeap:

https://voices-of-the-valiant.ticketleap.com/good-tidings/

About the performers:

"Sparkling" mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh has been praised for her "wondrously flexible voice," "prodigious vocal skills," and "richly textured and strong lower register" (Voce di Meche). OperaWire has praised her "vocal power," "enchanting voice," "velvety mezzo-soprano," and "abundant vocal and dramatic technique, with no shortage of soaring high notes and flexible roulades." She made her Carnegie Hall mainstage debut as the mezzo-soprano soloist in Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living and returned to Stern Auditorium as the alto soloist in Bach's Magnificat, BWV 243; and Vivaldi's Magnificat, RV 610. Madison won The American Prize in Vocal Performance in 2020 and has performed Ernesta (Un avvertimento ai gelosi) at Caramoor, Delia (Il viaggio a Reims) with the Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro, Beppe (L'amico Fritz) with Teatro Grattacielo at the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice, and other roles nationally and internationally. She has also sung in concerts and other events presented by Florida Grand Opera, Fort Worth Opera, Sarasota Opera, Teatro Nuovo, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Nat Simone, a dynamic dramatic soprano, blends gospel, jazz, and classical music with British, Jamaican, and West Indies influences, creating a soul-stirring fusion that tells a rich cultural story. With over two decades of singing experience and formal music education, she honors her family's legacy and her faith through her powerful performances. In addition to participating in numerous events, recordings, and collaborations, Nat Simone has worked with a host of composers performing original work and has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, the World Trade Center, and St. Patrick's Cathedral. She has graced national stages with Dicapo Opera and Trilogy Opera, showcasing her talent in renowned productions such as Porgy and Bess and The Mask in the Mirror. Deeply committed to her faith and charitable causes, Nat Simone's music resonates with spiritual depth and cultural richness, captivating audiences far and wide.

Gregory Ritchey, pianist, is an accomplished and versatile musician on the podium and at the piano. He has held positions with companies both in the US and internationally, including with Wexford Festival Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, The Dallas Opera, Kentucky Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Central City Opera, Virginia Opera, Sarasota Opera, Bard Music Festival, and Amalfi Coast Music Festival. For Palm Beach Opera, Mr. Ritchey serves as Associate Conductor and has also served as Conductor and Music Director of their Waterfront Concert series and as Chorus Master for more than thirty-five productions. He maintains an active chamber music, collaborative piano, and solo piano career, performing throughout the United States and Europe. He is the Conductor of the Palm Beach Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and has been on the faculty of the Heifetz International Music Institute. Mr. Ritchey earned his Master of Music from the Juilliard School of Music and his Bachelor of Music from the University of North Texas.

Comments