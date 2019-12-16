BWW Regional Awards
Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  
There's just two weeks left to vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Miami:

Best Actor in a Musical
Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 33%
 Corey Vega - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 31%
 Charles Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 18%

Best Actor in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 46%
 Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 10%
 Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - The Playgroup LLC at the Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 9%

Best Actress in a Musical
Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre 35%
 Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 32%
 Arielle Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 15%

Best Actress in a Play
Susannah Eig - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 40%
 Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 29%
 Diana Garle - KINGS - Gablestage 9%

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 82%
 Ellis Tillman - SUMMER SHORTS - City theatre 10%
 Jim Buff - CR FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design in a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

Best Director of a Musical
Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 61%
 Giancarlo Rodaz - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 34%
 Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 5%

Best Director of a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 63%
 David Arisco - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 9%
 Jerry Jensen - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 8%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 52%
 MATILDA - Area stage Company 33%
 PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 54%
 CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 11%
 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 10%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company 100%

Best Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 56%
 MATILDA - Area Stage Company 34%
 CRAZY FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 5%

Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 60%
 CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 13%
 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 9%

Best Sound Design in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

