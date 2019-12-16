Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Miami:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Sound Design in a Play
Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 33%
Corey Vega - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 31%
Charles Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 18%
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 46%
Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 10%
Robert Ayala - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - The Playgroup LLC at the Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 9%
Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre 35%
Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 32%
Arielle Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 15%
Susannah Eig - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 40%
Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 29%
Diana Garle - KINGS - Gablestage 9%
Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 82%
Ellis Tillman - SUMMER SHORTS - City theatre 10%
Jim Buff - CR FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 8%
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%
Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 61%
Giancarlo Rodaz - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 34%
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 5%
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 63%
David Arisco - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 9%
Jerry Jensen - CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 8%
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 52%
MATILDA - Area stage Company 33%
PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Slow Burn Theatre Company 4%
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 54%
CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 11%
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 10%
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company 100%
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 56%
MATILDA - Area Stage Company 34%
CRAZY FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 5%
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 60%
CAN'T LIVE WITHOUT YOU - Willow Theatre, Boca Raton 13%
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Actors Playhouse 9%
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%
