John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Returns To Arsht Center

Back by popular demand! The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) is proud to present the return of Tony Award-winner John Leguizamo's (@JohnLeguizamo) one-man play LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (@LatinHistory101). Following its recent successful run at the Center this summer and a Tony-nominated hit Broadway run at Studio 54 seen by thousands, the hilarious LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS will come back to the Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House for a limited two-night run on November 29-30, 2019.

Tickets to LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS are $49, $65, $79, $99 and $125*, and will be available to Arsht Center Culturist members today at noon and to the general public beginning September 7 at 10 am. All tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is inspired by the near total absence of Latinos from his son's American History books. John Leguizamo embarks on an outrageously funny, frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes above and beyond his unique style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS concluded its successful run on Broadway on February 25, 2018. The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway with Ghetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run with Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began his work on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS with acclaimed development engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), the Tony-nominated production of LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by THE WOW AGENCY, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and The Public Theater.

