Jeremy Piven to Perform at Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center This December

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Jeremy Piven will perform live at Palm Beach Improv at the Kravis Center for two shows only on December 5 and 6, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Kravis Center Box Office or by phone at 561.832.7469.

Best known for his Emmy and Golden Globe-winning turn as Ari Gold on HBOâ€™s Entourage, Piven has also starred in the acclaimed PBS series Mr. Selfridge and appeared in numerous hit films, including Old School, Heat, Black Hawk Down, Smokinâ€™ Aces, and Serendipity.

Piven is currently on a global stand-up comedy tour that has taken him across the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and more, showcasing a side of his career thatâ€™s earned acclaim for its energy, honesty, and sharp comic timing.

Recent and upcoming film credits include Sweetwater, The Performance (adapted from a work by Arthur Miller), American Night, The Walk, and I Am Your Driver, among others.