JOSH JOHNSON: THE FLOWERS TOUR is Coming To The Kravis Center

One of comedy's brightest stars is coming to town! The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Josh Johnson: The Flowers Tour on November 6. Dubbed “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED, Johnson promises a night of unstoppable laughs in Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, May 2 at 12 p.m. online and at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

With nearly four million followers across his social media, Josh Johnson is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show where he was previously a writer for the past seven years. Johnson is also a former writer and performer on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", where he made his late-night debut in 2017.

Johnson's most recent stand-up special, "Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself", premiered on Peacock earlier this year to rave reviews touting Josh as a “naturally gifted storyteller”. Comedy Central released Johnson's first hour-long special "#" (Hashtag) in June 2021.

As a stand-up, Johnson headlines theaters, clubs, colleges and festivals around the world. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand-up sets on his YouTube channel. This year alone, Josh has released over 24 hours of stand up, and the content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over 140 million times by people all over the world.





