Goldner Conservatory at The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Will Begin Fall Classes in August

Children and teens seeking focused training for dance, acting and musical theatre have a new studio to call home in Juno Beach this fall.

With classes set to begin Monday, August 16, the new Goldner Conservatory at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre has a full schedule of classes for grades 3-12 at Kids Need More Art in Juno Beach. The 1,254-square-foot collaborative arts space - which is serving as the Conservatory's temporary studio while the Theatre's $36 million expansion is completed - will offer fine arts classes during the first half of each day, then switch seamlessly to the Conservatory's performing arts classes each afternoon.

The Conservatory's classes will be led by an acclaimed faculty with decades of performance experience: the Conservatory's new director of education Becky Timms, dance instructor Brian Andrews and acting instructor Amy Dolan-Malaney. A diverse selection of classes range from Acting I for elementary school students to Jazzmatazz for middle school students and Dance Improvisation and Composition for grades 9 and up, among others.

The Conservatory is a premier professional Conservatory that offers the highest caliber of artistic education to students of all ages. It is a place where students at every level of ability can find their own artistic voice; a place to grow and explore through the highest levels of training in dance, music and acting. It is a place where students feel safe and encouraged to grow and cultivate the individual artist within them.

"We are so proud to be offering a new option for local performing arts students; a space where students can be inspired and grow as performers," Timms said. "In addition to my role at the Golder Conservatory at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, I am a professional director and choreographer, and I always tell my students: 'I want to train you well enough that I can hire you.' That's the standard of training that we aspire to at the Conservatory."

As part of the Southeast's largest regional theatre, the Conservatory draws talent from the finest artists both locally and across the country. In addition to its regularly scheduled classes, the unique connection to the Theatre and Timms' relationships with New York artists will enable the Conservatory to offer a steady stream of master classes and workshops with acclaimed performers, directors and choreographers from around the world.

Becky Timms is a multi-talented artist with extensive professional experience on Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours and regionally. A teacher, director, choreographer and performer, she has more than 35 years of teaching experience at such prestigious institutions as the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City and the famous Perry Mansfield summer camp in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She has worked with such legends as Jerome Robbins, Harold Prince, Michael Bennett, Bob Fosse, Susan Stroman and Trevor Nunn, and has directed and choreographed more than 60 productions for professional Equity theatres across the U.S. She served as associate choreographer for the Tony Award-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002.

Brian Andrews is a long-time alumnus of such Broadway and national tours as CATS (which he and Timms performed in together) and A Chorus Line, including nearly 6,000 cumulative performances. In New York, he studied with David Howard at the Harkness School of Ballet and at STEPS, with Finis Jhung and Madame Darvash. Brian has danced at such regional venues as the St. Louis Muny, Corn Stock and Peoria Players in Peoria, Illinois, and has received dance training at Hubbard Street Dance and Ellis Du Boulay School of Ballet in Chicago. He is a member of the Cecchetti Council of America and a certified Cecchetti Instructor, having obtained training from such masters as Suzanne Gray-Granger, Pirkko Lawler and more. For ten years Brian taught at his own school, Ballet Plus, and also served on the teaching staff at Ballet Florida. He spent 11 years as a sought-after music and dance instructor at the Conservatory (prior to its closure in spring 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis) and is happy to return.

Amy Dolan-Malaney is a veteran of the stage. Among her varied theatrical roles is an appearance in the first national and Broadway cast recording of Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? She was also seen in multiple mainstage opera productions during a 21-year career with the Michigan Opera Theatre at the Detroit Opera House. Amy has worked at a diverse array of regional venues, including Chicago's Marriott Lincolnshire and Drury Lane Oakbrook, Michigan's Meadowbrook Theatre, the Kenley Players in Ohio and many more. She recently performed the role Mrs. Whatsit in A Wrinkle in Time and Jack's mother in Into the Woods at Flint Repertory Theatre. Amy is a proud member of the professional actors' union Actors' Equity Association (AEA).

After construction is complete, the Theatre's 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will feature two theatres, six studios and a complete floor dedicated to arts education for local youth. The Theatre's grand reopening will take place in early 2022, with continued fundraising to complete the Conservatory's interior. The Conservatory is tentatively scheduled to reopen in its permanent space later in 2022.

The Theatre is now actively raising funds specifically to support the Conservatory. Named the Conservatory Comeback Campaign, anyone specifically interested in supporting the Conservatory's future at the Theatre can contact Andrew Kato at akato@jupitertheatre.org.

For a complete schedule of fall classes, more information and to register, visit https://www.jupitertheatre.org/the-new-conservatory. For information and questions about the Conservatory's reopening collaboration with Kids Need More Art, please check the Theatre's FAQ document on its website at www.jupitertheatre.org, which is updated regularly as new information becomes available. The Kids Need More Art/Maltz Jupiter Theatre collaborative fine arts studio is located in the Plaza Del Mar studio at 839 Donald Ross Road in Juno Beach.