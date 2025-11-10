GableStage Names Samuel Krogh As Inaugural Dave Coulson Education Fellow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage announced the creation of the Dave Coulson Education Fellow, a named position honoring late trustee David Coulson, and named Samuel Krogh as the fellowship’s inaugural 2025–26 recipient.

Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport said the fellowship reflects Coulson’s belief in theatre’s power to build community and change lives, offering an early-career artist guided mentorship in Performance & Production, Education & Community Engagement, or Arts Administration. Fellows select a mentor from GableStage trustees, artists, or staff for a season-long collaboration.

A graduate of Florida International University (BFA, Theatre Performance), Krogh has served GableStage across wardrobe, house management, box office, marketing, and front-of-house, and has performed in the company’s award-winning Shakespeare-in-the-Schools tours for four consecutive years. He is also a company member of LakeHouseRanchDotPng, an experimental collective developing original work in South Florida. The fellowship formally names Krogh’s current role and provides stipends for both fellow and mentor throughout the 2025–26 season.

Board Chair Roz Stuzin noted the fellowship honors Coulson’s “unwavering” commitment to nurturing young talent. Coulson, a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP and a key leader in GableStage’s recent transitions—including the 2021 search that brought Newport to the company—died on September 8, 2025, at age 62.

