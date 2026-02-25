My Shows
Area Stage Returns To Miami Beach Botanical Garden With Broadway In The Botanical

Directed by award-winning Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz, Broadway in the Botanical is now in its third iteration and has become a signature spring event.

Area Stage has announced the return of Broadway in the Botanical, a live outdoor concert celebrating the voices and stories of women in musical theatre. The performance will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, offering audiences a distinctive cultural experience set amid one of Miami Beach's most scenic outdoor venues.

Directed by award-winning Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz, Broadway in the Botanical is now in its third iteration and has become a signature spring event for Area Stage. The concert features a curated selection of iconic Broadway musical theatre songs, performed by a mix of professional and emerging theatre artists, highlighting work from the women who have shaped musical theatre's most enduring works.

Designed as a relaxed, open-air experience, the concert appeals to a wide range of audiences, from devoted Broadway fans to those seeking a fun date night, a family-friendly evening out, or a unique cultural outing under the stars. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy live theatre in a welcoming, communal setting that blends music, nature, and storytelling. In the event of inclement weather, this event may be rescheduled.





