Gabby's Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days Come to the Museum of Discovery and Science in August

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in Fort Lauderdale will host Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days on August 9 and 10, offering a weekend of playful, STEM-powered fun inspired by the hit DreamWorks Animation preschool series Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Fans of the popular Netflix series can enjoy a meet-and-greet with Gabby, the show’s beloved costumed character, along with a full lineup of hands-on activities that spark imagination and creativity. Programming includes MerCat’s Water Walking Spa, the Hamster Kitty Craft, an Egg Carton Garden, a Glass Xylophone, cozy storytime sessions, and a museum-wide scavenger hunt to find Gabby’s friends.

Admission to Gabby’s Dollhouse MEOWseum Discovery Days is included with general museum entry. Museum members receive free admission, but pre-registration is required to participate in the Gabby meet-and-greet. Tickets are available now at mods.org/gabbysmeowseumdays, and space is limited.