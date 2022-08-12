Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Presents LIFE IS A CABARET Concert, September 10

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) will present "Life is a Cabaret" on Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The special concert will include a sentimental selection of favorite Broadway tunes and popular standards with live musical instrumentation.

"We are excited to present 'Life is a Cabaret' which will entertain and bring back great memories for our loyal fans and newcomers," said Justin Knight, president of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "We are proud to represent the community as we have for over 35 years. Now, more than ever, we understand that our role is key to inspire and engage music lovers from diverse backgrounds. Music is universal and brings people together."

"Life is a Cabaret" concert selections will include music from beloved Broadway shows such as Oliver, Pippin and Ragtime. Other music will be from all-time favorites made popular by Bette Milder, Martin Mull and Ethel Merman. Some special solos, duets and trios are being planned to create a memorable show.

General admission tickets for "Life is a Cabaret" are $30 with $40 for the first 5 rows and $50 for priority seating at cocktail round tables closest to the stage, plus a small service fee. Tickets are available online at FTLGMC.org by calling (954) 832-0060.