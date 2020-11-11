Florida Grand Opera Cancels 2020-21 Main Stage Season

nstead, the company will move forward with its Songfest online recital series and its concert series featuring young artists.

The Florida Grand Opera has cancelled its previously announced 2020-21 main stage season in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, OperaWire reports.

Instead, the company will move forward with its Songfest online recital series and its concert series featuring young artists. Concerts will be performed through December, and more will be announced for the spring portion of the season.

Read more on OperaWire.

SongFest Recitals

Each SongFest series will feature all members of FGO's Studio Artist Program, giving audiences a chance to discover new repertoire and the artists' extraordinary talent off the mainstage.

Studio members: Stephanie Doche, mezzo-soprano; Dylan Elza, tenor; Shaina Martinez, soprano; Michael Miller, baritone; Andrew Simpson, bass-baritone

All events will be held in accordance with CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be required.

Seating is general admission. Tickets for each recital are $10.00 per person. Free for donors and subscribers, limited to the number of subscription seats purchased. Seating is limited. Call the FGO Ticket Office at 800-741-1010, Monday-Friday between 10:00am and 4:00pm, or e-mail sales@fgo.org. Tickets for those with reservations will be available at the door a half hour before the recital begins.

Learn more at https://tickets.fgo.org/Tickets/EventDetails.aspx?id=2032.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You