February Fun Announced At Morikami Museum And Japanese Gardens

February happenings at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens include Ikebana Flower Arrangement, Sumi-e Ink Painting, and Kimono Culture. Get full details on all the February workshops, classes, and demonstrations coming up below:

Wednesdays, Feb 1, 8, 15, 22

Ikebana Flower Arrangement: Sogetsu School (Class)

Time: Beginners - 10:00am -12:00pm

Intermediate - 1:30pm - 3:30pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70) Advance Registration Required

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. The Sogetsu School is a contemporary school which focuses on the creativity and individuality of ikebana. The idea is that ikebana can be done by anyone, anywhere, with almost anything. Students will learn the basics of Sogetsu and create pieces each week to take home and enjoy. *Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience.

Thursdays, Feb 2, 9, 16, 23

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Floral Beginner) (Class)

Time: Floral - 10:30am - 12:30pm

Cost: $70 (Morikami Members $65) Advance Registration Required

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means "charcoal drawing" in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brushstrokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject.

Fridays, Feb 3, 10, 17, 24

Sumi-e Ink Painting (Class)

Time: Floral - 10:30am - 12:30pm

Landscape - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Cost: $70 (Morikami Members $65) Advance Registration Required

Sumi-e is a form of Japanese ink painting brought from China in the 12th century. Primarily done in black ink, the name literally means "charcoal drawing" in Japanese. Students grind their own ink using an ink stick and a grinding stone and learn to hold and utilize brushes to create the primary sumi-e brushstrokes. Floral and landscape classes will start with a review of the basic techniques before moving on to the main subject.

Saturday, Feb 4

Shibori Indigo - Apron (Workshop)

Time: 10am - 3pm

Cost: $70 Advance Registration Required

The use of indigo dye, or aizome, has a long and cherished history in Japan. The deep blue colors for which Japanese textiles are celebrated come from the leaves of the tade ai, a plant introduced to Japan from China in the sixth century. Shibori is a Japanese technique of manual resist dyeing used to make patterns on fabrics. Learn various shibori techniques and cook in style by making your own shibori apron to wear.

Sundays, Feb 5, 19

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Intermediate) (Class)

Time: 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55) Advance Registration Required

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season. Intermediate course requires approval by the instructor before registering.

Sundays, Feb 5, 19 or Thursdays, Feb 9, 23

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Beginners) (Class)

Time: 10:15am -12:15am

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55) Advance Registration Required

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season.

Tuesdays, Feb 7, 14, 21, 28

Ikebana Flower Arrangement- Ikenobo School (Class)

Time: Beginners - 11am - 1pm

Intermediate - 1pm - 3pm*

Cost: $80 (Morikami Members $70) Advance Registration Required

*Intermediate courses are for students with prior experience or have taken at least three sessions of Ikebana classes.

Flower arranging, ikebana, is a traditional Japanese art form spanning centuries. Ikebana has different schools of study, each with unique philosophies and aesthetics. Dating back to the 15th century, the Ikenobo School is the oldest and most traditional. Students in this course learn the basic principles and style of Ikenobo, creating fresh flower arrangements each week to take home and enjoy.

February 10-12

Valentine's Day Weekend Trunk Show

Time: 11am - 4pm

Cost: Free

Sherrie Wang trunk show featuring exquisite, custom jade and silk corded jewelry. Enjoy a special gift with purchase of $50 or more.

Saturday, Feb 11

Sado: The Way of Tea (Demonstration)

Time: 12pm, 1:30pm or 3pm

Cost: $5 with paid museum admission.

Observe Japanese sadō, an ever-changing demonstration rich in seasonal subtleties. Your involvement in the true spirit of sadō - harmony (wa), reverence (kei), purity (sei), tranquility (jaku) - along with a sip of matcha green tea and a sweet will help you bring a calm perspective into your busy life.

Saturday, Feb 11

Furoshiki: The Art of Japanese Fabric Wrapping (Workshop)

Time: 10:30am - 12pm or 1:30pm - 3pm

Cost: $35 Advance Registration Required

People have used furoshiki, a square reusable wrapping cloth, since the 16th century in a variety of ways to wrap different sized and shaped objects. Learn how to wrap a wine bottle, a watermelon, books, and make a tote bag from a furoshiki.

Saturday, Feb 11

Family Fun: Love Card

Time: 11:30am - 2:30pm

Cost: FREE for members or with paid museum admission. No Reservation Required

Make an origami heart card for that special someone in your life!

Sundays, Feb 6, 20 or Thursdays, Feb 10, 24

Sado: Tea Ceremony (Beginners) (Class)

Time: 10:15am -12:15am

Cost: $60 (Morikami Members $55) Advance Registration Required

Expand upon your knowledge of Japanese tea ceremony in this hands-on class. Perform traditional Japanese tea ceremony, with its ever-evolving seasonal subtleties, in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House under the guidance of instructor Yoshiko Hardick. The tea ceremony changes from month to month and from season to season.

Saturday, Feb 16

Karesansui: Raking Demonstration

Time: 10:30am

Cost: FREE with paid museum admission. No Reservation Required

Karesansui or dry landscape garden, is founded on Zen ideology using carefully composed rock arrangements and gravel or sand. A karesansui is carefully raked to represent characteristics of water such as currents and waves while boulder arrangements may be interpreted as islands. Learn about our Late Rock Garden and observe how the raking can be a practice in mindfulness and meditation.

Saturday, Feb 16

Sumi-e Brush Making Workshop (Workshop)

Time: 1:30pm - 4pm

Cost: $60 Advance Registration Required

The tradition of handmade soft brushes has been a unique tool used for calligraphy and sumi-e painting through many dynasties up to the present day. The origins of brush making can be traced back to ﬁve thousand years ago in China. The brush is one of the most inspiring tools and still has the power to peak our imaginations. Using any type of hair, palm tree ﬁbers, bamboo, and driftwood, you can make your own brushes by learning simple construction techniques in this workshop. Students will make a basic size brush with bristles approximately 1"in length.

Saturdays, Feb 18, 25, Mar 11, 25, Apr 1

Japanese Traditional Music: Koto (Class)

Time: Beginners - 10:30am - 12:30pm

Intermediate - 1pm-3pm

Cost: $155 (Morikami Members $150) Advance Registration Required

The Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument first introduced to Japan from China in the 7th-8th centuries. Learn about the history, culture, and techniques in how to play this exquisite instrument in this 5-week course. Instruments will be provided for participants to use in the class.

Sundays, Feb 19, 26, Mar 5, 12, 29

The Art of Bonsai (Class)

Time: Beginners - 12:30pm - 3:30pm

Intermediate - 9am - 12pm

Cost: $100 (Morikami Members $90) Advance Registration Required

Bonsai means "a tree in a tray." The art of bonsai creates the illusion of age and maturity of a tree which has developed and sustained the effects of nature for many years. Students of bonsai learn to artfully trim and train a tree in a container.

Wednesday, Feb 22

Family Fun: Neko no Hi: Cat Day

Time: Virtual Program

Cost: FREE

Nyan! What greater gift than the love of a cat? Honor your beloved feline by making an origami cat.

Saturday, Feb 25

Kimono Culture (Demonstration)

Time: 11am, 1:30pm or 3pm

Cost: $5 with paid admission to the museum

Not all kimonos are created equal! Learn about the traditional iconic kimono, with its rich culture, seasonal subtleties, and symbolic nuances. Observe a demonstration on how to properly wear and put on a kimono. Learn about the elegance of the formal kimono with its exquisite designs and finery worn to attend weddings, parties, special celebrations, and holidays.

Saturday, Feb 25, Mar 18, Apr 1

Nihongo Intensive II (Virtual Workshop)

Time: 1pm - 4pm

Cost: $100 (3-day Workshop); Advance Registration Required

This intensive 3-day workshop focuses on hiragana reading and writing. The prerequisite for this course is Nihongo Intensive I Workshop or the Nihongo Level I Part 1 Class. Students who complete this workshop may go on to the Nihongo Level I Part 3 Class.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.