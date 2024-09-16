Faena Theater to Debut CARMEN 'The Iconic Legend Reimagined' This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Faena Theater will present a new resident show, Carmen, ‘The Iconic Legend Reimagined,’ debuting this fall. Following the record-breaking triumph and longstanding success of Allura, an electrifying contemporary cabaret with breathtaking choreography, entrancing music, and astonishing light technology, Faena Theater will continue to bring imaginative live entertainment to South Beach with its newest original production. In partnership with Quixotic, an award-winning performance art collective, Faena Live will breathe life into the timeless classic of Carmen with a daring, live masterpiece. This provocative interpretation of Carmen, marked by devotion, jealousy, and betrayal, will premiere on September 20, 2024.

In a few short weeks, showgoers will be invited to step into the world of Carmen, a reimagined tale of fervor and fiery passion, where femme fatales, bold machismo, and smoldering romance, converge into a spectacular avant-garde revue, elevating the iconic classic to its fullest brilliance like never before. Guests will be captivated by spellbinding master of ceremonies and Ibiza sensation Mimi Barber and dazzled by a world-renowned ensemble of choreographers, musicians, and digital artists on a riveting journey through a labyrinth of lust. Showcasing the ultimate celebration of love and desire, Faena Theater will set the stage for an electrifying performance, during which the free-spirited and headstrong heroine Carmen finds herself in a labyrinth of lust between two opposing lovers.

Faena Theater and Quixotic are honored to be creating an immersive cabaret version of the classic and timeless story of Carmen. Originally premiered in 1875 and set against the sultry backdrop of Seville, Spain, Carmen is a riveting tale of passion, freedom, and fatal attraction. It follows the fiery and free-spirited gypsy Carmen and her explosive love affair with soldier Don José, one wrought with jealousy and betrayal. Renowned for its vibrant music and dramatic storyline, the original opera unfolds featuring iconic pieces like “Habanera” and the “Toreador Song.” With its powerful heroine, unforgettable melodies, and dramatic twists, Carmen captures the essence of desire and defiance, unfolding an explosive story of love and jealousy that burns as fiercely as the Spanish sun.

Faena’s creative entertainment team has injected its own signature style into the iconic story of Carmen with a vibrant and bold flair, while celebrating the production’s enduring legacy. The captivating rendition of Georges Bizet’s 19th-century opera will marry the fierce passion of flamenco with cabaret, fire artistry, cirque nouveau, and percussive live music, breathtaking visuals, and mixed styles of contemporary dance forms, all enriched with bold Spanish-inspired flavor. The show will be a celebration of the past and present, brought to life in a spectacular, immersive performance. A thrilling blend of striking visual illusions, contemporary Latin flair, and pulse-pounding rhythms of the soul, Carmen will celebrate the esprit de vie (the spirit of life) while igniting the flames of deep desire.

Hand-selected and commissioned from around the globe, Faena Theater's magnificent performers will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to this timeless tale, making it an unforgettable experience. The show will feature lead talent including master of ceremonies Mimi Barber, the captivating voice behind Ibiza's most legendary soirées, who encompasses Carmen’s vibrant spirit. Barber’s journey from electrifying stages, to sharing the spotlight with icons around the world, brings her soulful blend of jazz, soul, and deep house to life. With unmatched charisma and vivacity, she ignites the passionate essence of Carmen, accompanied by a renowned ensemble that elevates this reinterpreted classic to its fullest brilliance. Audiences can also expect to witness electrifying performances from JC Nicot as Don José, and Kamal Zebib as matador Escamillo, with choreography and a guest feature from flamenco dancer Alondra Matamoros.

The music for this latest production of Carmen will feature an eclectic modern mix of flamenco and pop with a dash of hip-hop. The melting pot of new and classic music will weave together the story of Carmen in a fresh way. The production will also introduce two world renowned singers, Bita, a vocalist and songwriter from Granada, Spain, and Mimi Barber from Ibiza, whose styles juxtapose beautifully. Joining the cast is brilliant flamenco guitarist Rodrigo Valdez and one of Miami’s top percussionists, Otto Santana Selis. As with every production at Faena, viewers can anticipate an exciting combination of multiple music styles to create something exciting for everyone.

To complement the live performance of Carmen, guests can enjoy a Spanish-inspired dinner experience with Faena Theater’s new offerings. The full dining menu features delicious cuisine, including a crudo selection, shareable small bites, Spanish tapas, Spanish-inspired dessert, craft cocktails intertwined with the show’s signature themes, and an expansive wine list.

Tickets are now available, beginning at $100 per guest: www.faena.com/miami-beach/things-to-do/events-calendar/carmen-at-faena-theater.

Performances will take place on Thursdays (8:00 pm), Fridays (8:00 pm), and Saturdays (8:00 pm and 10:30 pm). Check-in time starts 30 minutes prior to the show time. Doors close promptly at show time. No late admittance. Guests 18+ are welcome and a valid ID is required upon arrival. For more information, contact the box office at 786-655-5742. For group bookings (8+ guests), please contact faenatheater@faena.com.

Comments