FAT HAM South Florida Premiere to be Presented at Island City Stage

Island City Stage will present their collaborative production of Fat Ham, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by James Ijames, this spring. This first-time historic partnership among three of South Florida's leading theatre companies, made possible by a generous $250,000 grant from The Warten Foundation, will bring this imaginative and witty reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet that tackles identity, belonging and generational issues, to both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Fat Ham will premiere at Island City Stage from April 3 – May 4 and will move to GableStage from May 16 - June 15, 2025.

"This collaboration represents the best of what South Florida’s theatre community can achieve when we come together," said Martin Childers, managing director of Island City Stage. "With Fat Ham, we have an extraordinary opportunity to engage diverse audiences, push artistic boundaries and create an experience that will resonate deeply with our communities."

Fat Ham transforms Shakespeare's Hamlet into an over-the-top tale set in a North Carolina BBQ pit. With a twist, the Danish castle becomes a Southern backyard barbecue, and Juicy, a Black, gay southern kid, navigates familial legacies and a ghostly demand for vengeance. The clash of generations unfolds in this award-winning adaptation, exploring the complexities of identity and violence. Jesse Green, theater critic for The New York Times wrote, “That Fat Ham achieves its happy, even joyful, ending honestly, without denying the weight of forces that make Hamlet feel just as honest, is a sign of how capacious and original the writing is, growing the skin of its own necessity instead of merely burrowing into Shakespeare’s.”

T.M. Pride, producing artistic director for Brévo Theatre and director of this Fat Ham effort, shared, "This production is a testament to the power of reimagining stories through fresh cultural lenses. Fat Ham brings a dynamic and relevant perspective to a classic work, making it accessible and resonant for today’s audiences. Fat Ham is an opportunity to celebrate Black culture within a powerful storytelling, yet classical framework. It’s an honor to direct James Ijames’ reimagining of this classic tale and bring it to the vibrant communities throughout South Florida."

Once Fat Ham completes its Broward run, it will move to the prestigious GableStage Theatre Company.

"By collaborating on Fat Ham, we’re not only expanding the reach of this incredible work but also creating an opportunity for audiences to experience a Shakespearean adaptation that feels deeply modern and relevant,” said Rosalyn Stuzin, GableStage board president. “This is the kind of production that sparks conversation long after the curtain falls. It’s particularly exciting for us to connect this contemporary adaptation of Hamlet with our ongoing Shakespeare in Schools program, allowing the Miami-Dade County community to experience both the classic and its modern reimagining."

Fat Ham stars Toddra Brunson (Rabby), Henry Cadet (Juicy), Melvin Huffnagle (Rev/Papa), Cassidy Joseph (Opal), Denzel McCausland (Larry), Mikhael Mendoza (Tio) and April Nixon (Tedra).

Toddra Brunson (Rabby) is a seasoned actor with over 12 years of experience in theater and film. She was most recently seen as Cedella Marley in Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (City Theater). She’s also performed a wide range of roles including Villager in Black Nativity, Samuel Langley in Kitty Hawk, The Washing Machine from Caroline or Change (Actors Playhouse) and Martha Faye in Girls of Summer, Mama Euralie in Once On This Island, Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Kunto in Dahomey Warriors and the principal role as Aida. She also performed as Director in the Carbonell nominee debut musical One More Yesterday (The Foundry) and Summer Shorts Homegrown Edition. Brunson is also featured in a Film Web series To Each His Own for 3 Seasons and in Single, Taken, Other as well as the short film Black and Blue.

Haitian-born, South Florida-based actor Henry Cadet (Juicy) was last seen Why Mosquitoes Buzz (Florida Children’s Theatre) and Heroes in My House (Fantasy Theatre Factory). He has also performed as Larry from Company, Akosua from Oskuneru (Maroon Isle Productions), Mr. Bennet from Pride & Prejudice, The Three Messketeers (Fantasy Theatre Factory) and Stephen’s: A Love Story (Abre Camino Collective).

Melvin Huffnagle (Rev/Papa) is happy to return to GableStage where he was last seen as Shawn in King James and as August Wilson in last season's How I Learned What I Learned. For over 20 years, he has worked professionally as an actor in New York City and is a 10-year member of The Layon Gray American Theatre where he originated numerous roles in the company's many Off-Broadway productions including Gus in Cowboy, Ben Coffey III in The Kings Of Harlem Coach, and as Harlen Davis in Searching for Willie Lynch. Huffnagle also appeared as Jeremiah Jones in the company's long-running and award-winning Black Angels Over Tuskegee. He has also appeared as Memphis in Two Trains Running (The M Ensemble). His film and television credits include Strip Search (directed by Sidney Lumet), Law and Order SVU, The Family Business, and the award-winning short film Brooklyn In July. Huffnagle is a member of SAG and Actors Equity, a member of the National Michael Chekhov Association and currently serves as an assistant professor of acting in FIU's theatre department.

South Florida native Cassidy Joseph (Opal) was most recently seen as Lula from Violet, Joanne from Rent, and Camille from DreamCatcher. She has also performed as Emmie in Caroline or Change (Actors’ Playhouse).

Miami native Denzel McCausland’s (Larry) most recent credits include Happiness in Thoughts of a Colored Man (The Roxy Regional Theatre), Edwin in Cry Old Kingdom (New City Players), Shepard Mallory in Ben Butler (Boca Stage), Bass in Merchants of Venice (Victory Black Box Theatre), Lincoln in Topdog/Underdog (Main Street Players) and as M in Lungs (New City Players).

Mikhael Mendoza (Tio) has provided the voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors (Loxen Productions) and has worked with Fantasy Theatre Factory in many shows including Little Monster Tales, as King Compost/The Dirty Duke in The Three Messketeers and Heroes in My House. He also performed as Victor in Jealousy and as the titular Don Juan in Don Juan: Pride and Paradise (Maroon Isle Productions).



Olivier, Elliot Norton, Audelco and Ovation award nominee April Nixon (Tedra) returns to perform in Fat Ham. Her Broadway and national tour credits include Damn Yankees (opposite Jerry Lewis), The Dancer's Life (opposite Chita Rivera), Smokey Joe's Cafe, 9 to 5, FOSSE, The Wiz, Cats, Tommy, Mamma Mia, Sistas, Crowns, Sweet Charity, Caroline or Change, and Dreamgirls. Her television credits include Law & Order SVU/Criminal Intent, The Dave Chappelle Show and The Wire and film credits include Malcolm X , Man On The Moon, The Perfect Find and Two Degrees. Nixon has worked with numerous show business legends including Anna Deveare Smith, Spike Lee, Regina Taylor, Gwen Verdon, Walter Bobbie, Sheldon Epps, Des McAnuff, Ann Reinking, George Faison and Michael Peters.

“The Warten Foundation is pleased to fund this historic collaboration that offers a rare opportunity for three highly lauded theater groups to authentically address their respective missions and use the unique powers of live theater to continue the discussion regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion within the context of a brilliant and funny theatrical production,” said Clifford J. Cideko, chairman of the Warten Foundation.

As part of this unique presentation, the theatre companies will offer a series of fun cookouts and community conversations to engage audiences.

“Who’s Invited to the Cookout?” will take place on April 19 at Island City Stage. In this talkback, learn more about what it truly means to support Black and Brown organizations unapologetically and consistently. Discussions will focus on legacy, wealth-building and long- term sustainability.

“Ham It Up” with catering by Sunni Speaks will take place on April 20 and May 4 at Island City Stage and on June 15 at GableStage. Patrons will enjoy a delicious Southern BBQ with all the fixins, great company, and lively conversation about this bold, reimagined take on Hamlet.

“Who Made the Potato Salad?” will take place on April 27 at Island City Stage and on May 25 at GableStage. Participate in a lively community gathering where we dish out good vibes, great conversations, and, of course, a little friendly debate over who really makes the best potato salad! Come hungry for connection, stay for the laughs, and let’s break bread (and maybe settle some family recipes once and for all).

“Can We Talk? A Ham-plified Conversation” will take place on May 23 at GableStage. Moderated by Matt Anderson, executive director of Mosaic Miami, this post-show conversation will address navigating generational differences and LGBTQ+ acceptance within the Black family structure.

Fat Ham is presented by an arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. The play runs for one hour and 35 minutes with no intermission.

Individual show tickets at Island City Stage start at $43. A Mimosa Sunday Brunch sponsored by Misty Daniels will take place on April 13 with tickets at $55. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org.



