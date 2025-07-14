 tracking pixel
FAMILY FUN LIVE Returns to the Arsht Center for 2025–26 Season

The 2025–26 lineup includes Moana Live-to-Film, Dinosaur World Live, and more.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
FAMILY FUN LIVE Returns to the Arsht Center for 2025–26 Season Image
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced the 2025–26 season of Family Fun Live, its popular live series for all ages. The upcoming lineup features a dynamic mix of live music, mind-blowing magic, and jaw-dropping physical feats, with performances running from November 2025 through February 2026.

The season kicks off with Disney’s Moana Live-to-Film Concert on November 29 in Knight Concert Hall. The beloved animated film will be presented with a full live ensemble, including Hollywood musicians and Polynesian rhythm masters, performing the award-winning soundtrack in real time.

Other highlights include the return of magician Max Darwin in The Amazing Max (December 26–28); the Miami debut of urban circus sensation 360 ALLSTARS (December 27); and the Olivier Award-winning Dinosaur World Live, an interactive prehistoric adventure featuring lifelike puppets and a post-show meet-and-greet (January 31–February 1).

Tickets are available now at ArshtCenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722. Accessibility services—including assistive listening devices, open captioning, and audio description—are available for all performances.

2025–26 Family Fun Live Season Lineup:

Disney's Moana Live-to-Film Concert

November 29, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. – Knight Concert Hall
Tickets: $46–$116
A full-length screening of Moana accompanied by live music from a world-class ensemble.

The Amazing Max

December 26 at 5 p.m.; December 27–28 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Carnival Studio Theater
Tickets: $47–$88
An interactive magic show for all ages, starring Max Darwin. VIP tickets include a mini magic lesson and front row seating.

360 ALLSTARS

December 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. – Knight Concert Hall
Tickets: $30–$88
This high-energy “urban circus” blends BMX, breakdancing, acrobatics, basketball, beatboxing, and more.

Dinosaur World Live

January 31 at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.; February 1 at 11 a.m. – Ziff Ballet Opera House
Tickets: $36–$82
A live adventure through the Jurassic world, featuring life-size puppet dinosaurs and a hands-on post-show experience.

For more information and the latest updates, visit www.ArshtCenter.org.



