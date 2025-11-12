ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES is Coming to The Raymond F. Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES, an all-new Sesame Street Live production, will stop in West Palm Beach at The Raymond F. Kravis Center on April 24, 2026. This joyful and engaging show invites children—and their families—to sing, dance and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they've seen before.

ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo's Got the Moves” and “Letter of the Day.” Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves—all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage. More than just a show, ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES is a shared moment of laughter and learning, an experience parents and children will treasure long after the final song.

Following Sesame Street Day and the debut of new Sesame Street episodes (November 10), this brand-new live tour gives families the ultimate way to experience Sesame Street by bringing the joy, music and characters they know and love off the screen and onto the stage in an unforgettable, interactive celebration.

Enhance your ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

