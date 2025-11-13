Dr. Robert Watson to Headline The Kravis Center Lunch & Learn Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the return of its celebrated ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series in 2026, offering three engaging programs that bring history, culture and design to life over an elegant afternoon. Held in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion, the series pairs lively conversation and thought-provoking storytelling with lunch, creating a signature experience that has become a Kravis Center tradition.

"At the Kravis Center, we believe learning doesn't stop at the classroom door or behind the theater curtain," said Tracy C. Butler, Senior Director of Education. "The ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series transforms a simple afternoon into a powerful exchange of ideas, offering audiences insight, discovery and inspiration they carry with them long after the program ends."

The series begins Jan. 26, with "America 250" featuring historian and author Dr. Robert Watson, sponsored by the Michael and Margaret Picotte Foundation. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the nation, the program will feature dramatic performances of Revolutionary-era poetry, music and speeches by guest artists, accompanied by Dr. Watson's commentary on little-known stories behind America's founding.

On Feb. 17, film historian and New York Times bestselling biographer Scott Eyman will be interviewed by author and photographer Steven Caras in "Joan Crawford: A Woman's Face." Eyman's definitive new biography offers an intimate portrait of the Hollywood icon, drawing on never-before-seen materials from the Crawford estate and interviews with those who knew her best.

The series concludes on March 23 with "Tradition Redefined: Designing Through the Decades," featuring Ellie Cullman, founder of the award-winning Cullman & Kravis Interiors. Sponsored by Patricia and Ed Falkenberg and Bonnie and Tom Strauss, Cullman will reflect on more than four decades of design, showcasing significant projects from New York City apartments to Palm Beach estates and highlighting how timeless design can be rooted in tradition while embracing modern innovation.

Tickets for Lunch & Learn presentations are $135 and include lunch prepared by Lessing's Hospitality Group at the Kravis Center. Doors to the Harris Pre-Function Hall and Gimelstob Ballroom will not open before 11:30 a.m.

