Dimensions Opens 2021-22 Season At South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center presents Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami this Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.. Returning to the main stage with a magnificent collaborative event, the company will perform "World Premieres" to open its 2021-22 season.

The performance features long-anticipated world premieres of "Preludes" by Ariel Rose, a neoclassical work inspired by the piano compositions by Latin Grammy-nominated composer and pianist Jorge Mejia; and "DECO: Danzón of Eclectic Cultural Origin."

"DECO" is a tremendous artistic collaboration showcasing Art Deco-inspired contemporary choreography by Kevin Jenkins, costuming by award-winning designer Andrea Spiridonakos, and outstanding scenic design by Edouard Duval-Carrié. "DECO" is commissioned in major part by a Knight New Work grant by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with scenic design co-commissioned by SMDCAC.

The show also premieres "Landscapes" by South Florida choreographer Donna Murray, a statement on love inspired by a collection of poems written by Lani Scozzari.

Dimensions is led by Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg, who served as principal dancers for the Miami City Ballet. The company, which has an ongoing partnership with SMDCAC, unites the community through affordable professional performances and furthers its mission to make world-class dance available to all through youth classes, educational presentations, and after-school workshops.

"World Premieres" is appropriate for all ages. Tickets range from $25 to $45, with a VIP option for $75. Get tickets by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket regardless of age. This includes children and infants.

