December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Miami Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Miami:

Best Actor in a Musical
Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 74%
 Charles Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 15%
 Kyle Laing - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Slow Burn Theatre Company 6%

Best Actor in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 64%
 Joe Falocco - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 10%
 David Edwards - THE STARMAKER - Island City Stage 8%

Best Actress in a Musical
Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre 61%
 Arielle Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 13%
 Renee Elizabeth Turner - RAGTIME - Boca Black Box (Barclay Preforming Arts) 11%

Best Actress in a Play
Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 55%
 Susannah Eig - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 36%
 Leah Sessa - HARLOW - Theatre Lab 4%

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 94%
 Ellis Tillman - SUMMER SHORTS - City theatre 4%
 Jim Buff - CR FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 2%

Best Costume Design in a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

Best Director of a Musical
Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 95%
 Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 5%
 Giancarlo Rodaz - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 0

Best Director of a Play
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 93%
 Edson Jean - SKELETON CREW - Gableatage 4%
 Margaret Ledford - SUMMERSHORTS - City Theatre 2%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 91%
 MATILDA - Area stage Company 5%
 LES MISERABLES - Arsht 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 88%
 FENCES - Palm Beach Dramaworks 6%
 RAISIN IN THE SUN - New City Players 2%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company 100%

Best Musical
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 92%
 WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 6%
 CRAZY FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 2%

Best Play
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 88%
 THE STARMAKER - ISLAND CITY STAGE 8%
 A RAISIN IN THE SUN - New City Players 2%

Best Sound Design in a Play
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%

