December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Miami Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Miami:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Musical
Best Play
Best Sound Design in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Joseph Urick - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 74%
Charles Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 15%
Kyle Laing - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Slow Burn Theatre Company 6%
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 64%
Joe Falocco - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 10%
David Edwards - THE STARMAKER - Island City Stage 8%
Magaly Perez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Seminole Theatre 61%
Arielle Benitez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 13%
Renee Elizabeth Turner - RAGTIME - Boca Black Box (Barclay Preforming Arts) 11%
Samantha Kaufman - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 55%
Susannah Eig - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 36%
Leah Sessa - HARLOW - Theatre Lab 4%
Magaly Perez - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 94%
Ellis Tillman - SUMMER SHORTS - City theatre 4%
Jim Buff - CR FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 2%
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%
Mickey McGuire - AIDA - Seminole Theatre 95%
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 5%
Giancarlo Rodaz - MATILDA - Area Stage Company 0
Colleen Stovall - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 93%
Edson Jean - SKELETON CREW - Gableatage 4%
Margaret Ledford - SUMMERSHORTS - City Theatre 2%
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 91%
MATILDA - Area stage Company 5%
LES MISERABLES - Arsht 4%
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 88%
FENCES - Palm Beach Dramaworks 6%
RAISIN IN THE SUN - New City Players 2%
Giancarlo Rodaz - WIZARD OF OZ - Area stage company 100%
AIDA - Seminole Theatre 92%
WIZARD OF OZ - Area Stage Company 6%
CRAZY FOR YOU - Wick Theatre 2%
ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 88%
THE STARMAKER - ISLAND CITY STAGE 8%
A RAISIN IN THE SUN - New City Players 2%
Joseph Urick - ROMEO & JULIET - Florida Shakespeare 100%
