Dance NOW! Miami to Present Program III, Featuring TERRA MIA/ MY LAND World Premiere

Dance NOW! Miami will bring both Broward and Miami audiences a two-night run of their Program III, featuring the world premiere of Terra Mia / My Land. This deep dive into company Artistic Co-Director Diego Salterini’s Italian roots will be on stage Friday, May 9, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater, and Saturday, May 10, at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Terra Mia showcases the cultural diversity of Italy, filtered through personal memories. “The beauty, passion and resilience of the country I grew up in is something I carry with me wherever I go,” said Salterini, a proud Italian immigrant to the U.S. The piece celebrates the dichotomy and intensity of the country, from the fashion of Milan to the bustle of the streets of Naples to the emerald shores of Sicily. “Italy is so much more than many people imagine,” added Salterini. The piece includes an original score by Federico Bonacossa, fellow Italian and long-time collaborator.

The evening will also include several celebrated works from Dance Now’s repertory, among them the powerful and relevant finale from their critically acclaimed work about immigration, borders and refugees, Bridges NOT Walls, and a reprise of Court Dance, Co-Artistic Director Hannah Baumgarten’s Machiavellian “political tribal dance.”

