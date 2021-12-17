Dale Edwards Joins Arsht Center as Vice President of Marketing

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced that Dale Edwards has joined the Center as vice president of marketing. Edwards will be responsible for marketing and sales efforts for Arsht Center presentations, including Broadway, dance, theater and music. With the goal of enhancing the Center's connection with the Miami-Dade community, Edwards is also responsible for institutional marketing, branding and supporting the Center's education and community engagement initiatives.

A graduate of Ohio University and Brooklyn College's MFA in theatre management program, Dale Edwards spent the majority of his career in New York City working in performing arts marketing and advertising. He has worked with such diverse organizations as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Disney Theatrical Productions, Manhattan Theatre Club, SpotCo Advertising and The Metropolitan Opera. Edwards moved into the world of academia as a founding faculty member of the arts administration program at the University of Connecticut, which includes an online graduation certificate and an in-residence MFA program. Most recently, he led the marketing and communications team at Houston Grand Opera. While there, he helped to navigate the organization through the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and established HGO Digital, a streaming series launched during the pandemic.

"Dale brings to Miami an extraordinary track record in marketing a variety of performance styles that align with the Arsht Center's own wide-ranging presentations. Coupled with his interest in Miami's uniquely diverse makeup, his expertise will serve us well as we realize our strategic vision to create a vibrant cultural community that is globally impactful, locally connected and fearlessly creative," said Johann Zietsman, Arsht Center president and CEO.

"The transformative impact the Arsht Center has had on Miami over the past 15 years is inspiring. I am extremely proud to join the wonderful team who are committed to further integrating the arts into the lives of so many across South Florida. I look forward to getting to know the community and helping them to discover the gem that is the Arsht Center," remarked Edwards.