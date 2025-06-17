DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL and PLAYSTATION | THE CONCERT Come to West Palm Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Dog Man: The Musical, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey, makes its West Palm Beach premiere at the Kravis Center March 14. Then, from console to concert hall, PlayStation: The Concert brings the most iconic gaming soundtracks to life, live on stage in Dreyfoos Hall on March 15.

About TheaterWorksUSA’s Dog Man: The Musical:

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show “Peg + Cat”); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated “See Rock City & Other Destinations”); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Dog Man: The Musical premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023.

About PlayStation | The Concert:

PlayStation | The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments. At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuoso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima), and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.

For more than three decades, PlayStation has been at the cutting edge of gaming, setting new standards for innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to millions around the world. The games featured in this tour aren’t just titles, they’re cultural touchstones that have reshaped the entertainment landscape. Now, with video game music stepping into the global spotlight, PlayStation | The Concert is poised to redefine what a music experience can be. The ultimate video game concert experience embodies PlayStation’s innovative spirit and pushes the limits of what’s possible.

