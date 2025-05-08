DO! I DO! to Open At The Pompano Beach Cultural Center in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pompano Players final production of their inaugural season is I Do! I Do! – an intimate and nostalgic look at a marriage by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones (The Fantasticks). The production will open on May 23rd at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and run through June 1st.

I Do! I Do! was written as a star vehicle for Mary Martin and Robert Preston; the original production received seven Tony Award nominations. The two-person musical focuses on Michael and Agnes, beginning on their wedding day, and follows them as they navigate the ups and downs of their 50-year marriage. Set to a delightful and tuneful score, I Do! I Do! is a lovely story of two soulmates navigating the realities of a life together.

The production, directed by Carbonell Award-winner Andy Rogow, will star another Carbonell Award-winner - Lindsey Corey - as Agnes, and Silver Palm Award-winner Alex Jorth as Michael.

“Although growing up I had a huge collection of hundreds of original cast albums, I never owned I Do, I Do! nor had I ever seen a production of it. So, when I was asked to direct this production it was completely new to me,” Rogow says. “It is such a charming, intimate piece, with a score that is lovely and full of melodies that I find myself humming throughout the day. It's very similar in those ways to Schmidt and Jones most famous musical, The Fantasticks, which I directed this past fall. I Do, I Do! is also a show that relies on its star power, and we certainly have that with Lindsey Corey and Alex Jorth. They are both true triple threats and audiences are going to fall in love with them.”

The I Do! I Do! creative team includes Music Director Eric Alsford; Amanda Lopez is the show's Choreographer, Claudia Smith is the Scenic Designer, Lowell Richards is the Lighting Designer, Penny Williams is the Costume Designer, and Elizabeth Guerra will take care of Props. Jeremy Quinn will serve as the production's Stage Manager.

I Do! I Do! will run May 23 – June 1 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The theatre is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, in Pompano Beach.

