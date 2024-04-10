Culture Shock Miami Presents 360 ALLSTARS This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Culture Shock Miami is delighted to bring the extraordinary urban circus experience, 360 ALLSTARS, to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12. This non-stop, energy-packed show promises a mesmerizing fusion of street culture artistry and features an incredible cast of world champion and world record-holding athletes and artists. $5 tickets for teens and young adults (ages 13-22) and a companion are available the Culture Shock website.

A fresh and exciting experience for audiences, 360 ALLSTARS incorporates dynamic movement, impressive stunts, and visual effects for a memorable family experience. The show takes the traditional circus to new heights with a dynamic showcase of diverse talents, including dancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, and BMX biking. The show's “360” element refers to a full circle rotation, with each act featuring a 360-degree spin from its team of championship athletes.

In addition to awe-inspiring performances, 360 ALLSTARS features a live soundtrack delivered by award-winning musicians. The tracks are created by loop-pedal, which creates unique opportunities for looping or layering music. The experience is complemented by spectacular video projections.

360 ALLSTARS was created by Australian musician, Gene Peterson, who founded Onyx Productions in 2011. Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, 360 ALLSTARS has been featured on more than 2,000 international stages and seen by more than 1 million people. The production has received acclaim from audiences around the world, with sold-out runs on Broadway, at the Sydney Opera House, and last summer's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

For more information about Culture Shock Miami offers, visit cultureshockmiami.com. $5 tickets for teens and young adults (ages 13-22) are only available via the Culture Shock Miami website. Regular-priced ticket information for all ages is available on the Moss Center's website.