Coral Springs Center For The Arts To Present JOHNNY MATHIS: The Voice Of Romance Tour, March 23

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced a performance by one of the world's greatest vocalists. As Barbra Streisand says, "There are a number of good singers, a smaller handful of great singers, and then there's Johnny Mathis."

Tickets for Johnny Mathis go on sale today, August 12, at 10 am by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

March 23 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

The Voice of Romance Tour

Celebrating his 67th Year as a recording artist in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis is The Voice of Romance. A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like Chances Are, It's Not For Me To Say, and Misty, Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records worldwide. During his extensive career he has had three songs inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame, achieved 50 Hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts, and is the originator of the "Greatest Hits" album industry tradition. He has received five GRAMMY Nominations, and in 2003 he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Johnny continues to be Columbia Records' longest-signed artist, and to fans of all ages The Voice of Christmas.

On March 23rd, 2023 Mathis comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at the to perform some of his greatest hits and personal favorites. Come hear why Johnny will always be The Voice Of Romance!

Tickets start at $75

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at www.TheCenterCS.com.