Celebrate The Holidays With THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD At The Maltz Jupiter Theatre!

Have you ever wanted to see a Tony Award-winning musical where the audience chooses the ending each night? Where the outcome is deliciously thrilling, fresh and unexpected each time?

Now is your chance with the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of the hit Broadway musical The Mystery of Edwin Drood, onstage December 3 through 19 at the nonprofit regional theatre.

Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished novel of the same name, the musical takes audiences on a journey to the small town of Cloisterham, England, where the young and charming Edwin Drood has been mysteriously murdered. But by whom? Structured as a show within a show, Rupert Holmes' smart and mysterious musical invites audience members to choose the outcome of the mystery by voting on the killer's identity.

"The Mystery of Edwin Drood is a spectacular way to experience the magic of live theater," said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "The show's unpredictability is so exciting, both for the audiences and performers. If you're looking for a fast-paced, fun-filled evening out this holiday season, this is it!"

The first Broadway musical with multiple endings, the musical debuted as part of the New York Shakespeare Festival in August 1985 and transferred to Broadway, where it ran until May 1987. Holmes received Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The musical won five Tony Awards and six other nominations, including Best Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Two national tours and a production in London's West End followed, and The Roundabout Theatre Company revived the musical on Broadway in 2012.

"Exhuberant!" raved The New York Times, while the Chicago Tribune dubbed the show "delightful" and the Wall Street Journal claimed that "for sheer fun, this show is hard to top!" The Associated Press noted of the exhilarating endings that "no matter who gets the most votes, everyone wins."

The Theatre's production is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, known locally for the Theatre's acclaimed productions of The Wiz and Cabaret. Werner - who is currently the Supervising Associate Director of The Book of Mormon worldwide - is leading a dynamic creative team that includes the talents of associate director and choreographer JR Bruno, scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, lighting designer Paul Miller, costume designer Andrea Hood, music director Caryl Fantel and sound designer Marty Mets.

An ensemble piece, the 11-person cast includes Richard B. Watson (last seen at the Theatre as Eli Whitney in the Theatre's beloved production of Anything Goes); Badia Farha (Addaperle in the Theatre's hit production of The Wiz); Autumn Hurlbert (last seen at the Theatre in Beehive) and Andrew Sellon (who starred in the Theatre's productions of The Foreigner and The 39 Steps).

"We are transforming the Maltz Jupiter Theatre into a festive, holiday-themed Victorian Music Hall," Werner said. "Audiences will be swept up in the madcap 'whodunnit' storytelling by our endearing, lovable acting troupe."

Looking for that perfect gift this holiday season? Let the Theatre entertain you with the magic of live theatre! An exquisite treat for your office staff, family, neighbor, friend or sweetheart, this smash hit is a lighthearted and fun-filled musical adventure you won't want to miss.

To compliment your unique gift, consider one of the Theatre's many preferred restaurants and hotel packages. Also, share the gift of theatre with a gift certificate, available at the box office. Bring your group for the holidays and celebrate! Discounted group rates are available, and The Green Room Club Level Lounge is available for private events and functions.

Patrons may purchase tickets for club level premium seats in the Theatre's premium space, The Green Room, and enjoy the stylish lounge and amenities throughout the season. Amenities include spacious 23" seats, a lounge with a private bar and restrooms, one free drink of choice with ticket purchase (evening performances only for season shows), panoramic views of the stage and a private entrance and elevator. Groups who purchase all 62 Club Level seats to a performance receive full access to The Green Room Club Level Lounge at no additional charge to host a private event, such as a catered dinner or cocktail party.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood is sponsored by the John McDonald Company; single tickets start at $62. For tickets and showtimes, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For more information on bringing your group to the Theatre, contact group sales associate Lina Lacy at (561) 972-6117.





