Celebrate The Holiday Season With Symphony Of The Americas HOLIDAY POPS! Conducted By Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo

Celebrate the sounds of the holiday season with Symphony of the Americas Holiday POPS! Conducted by Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo and featuring Symphony favorite soprano Kyaunnee Richardson, audiences will delight in the most wonderful time of the year.

Musical memories come alive as The Symphony performs holiday classics, pop hits, and compilations of music covering almost every holiday favorite imaginable. The program includes:

I'll be Home for Christmas, Silent night, O Holy Night, Sleigh Ride, Bing Crosby's Mele Kalikimaka, and the traditional Chanukah song Maoz Tzur.

The program also includes the chart-topping, recording-breaking, and joyous bilingual hit Feliz Navidad, written and first recorded in 1970 by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter José Feliciano, and Santa Baby, first recorded by Eartha Kit in 1953 and popularized over the years by artists including Madonna, RuPaul, The Pussycat Dolls, and Arianna Grande.

A Christmas Festival, composed by Leroy Anderson in 1950, cleverly weaves 8 of the most popular holiday songs including Joy to the World, Deck the Halls, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, and Adeste Fidelis.

A Mad Russian's Christmas, an instrumental piece based on Peter Tchaikovsky's Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Russian Dance from The Nutcracker.

Fantasia on Greensleeves, a traditional English folk song, was arranged by Ralph Greaves in 1934 into the version we most commonly hear today.

Christmas at the Movies is a lively, unique and entertaining medley featuring excerpts from The Polar Express; Somewhere in My Memory (from "Home Alone") and the overture from The Nightmare Before Christmas and more.

South Florida native, Kyaunnee Richardson, has performed with orchestras throughout Florida, as well as Utah, Savannah, Washington D.C., and New York. Most recently, Richardson starred as Calpurnia in the world premiere of The Secret River with Opera Orlando, and last season she made her Opera Orlando debut as Adele in Die Fledermaus. Her performances have received rave reviews in the press, including Voix des Arts, Musical America, Orlando Sentinel, and more.

To better serve the South Florida community and to meet the increasing audience demand, this season Symphony of the Americas has scheduled additional performances. Also this season, Pablo Mielgo has introduced two series of performances - Symphony Classics and Symphony Pops.

Two performances will be presented, one on Monday, December 4 and the other on Tuesday, December 5, at 7:45 p.m. at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Amaturo Theater, located at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312.

Individual tickets range from $35 to $75, and can be purchased in advance online at Click Here , or Broward Center Box Office: 954.462.0222.

About Symphony of the Americas

Symphony of the Americas enters its 36th season in the 2023-2024 concert series. Symphony of the Americas is a beloved cultural institution, enriching the communities of South Florida & The Americas for decades. It is essential to recognize the immense cultural and artistic significance of Symphony of the Americas. It serves as a beacon of artistic excellence, providing a platform for our musicians and a venue for the cultivation of their craft. The Symphony is not only a showcase of virtuosic performers, but also serves as a vital resource for aspiring musicians. Symphony of the Americas performed the inaugural concerts of the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in 1991.

Symphony of the Americas has long-established roots and partnerships between South and Central America, and its home of South Florida. Symphony of the Americas is The Americas' Symphonic Cultural Voice. Symphony of the Americas is committed to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming - a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classics, Tango, and jazz to Broadway. The concert seasons have featured guest artists including: award-winning bandoneon player and composer from Argentina Juan Pablo Jofre, acclaimed Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, guitarist Rafael Aguirre, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominated actress, singer and recording artist, Liz Callaway, among many others.

About Pablo Mielgo, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor

Pablo Mielgo, a conductor from Madrid, is a true world citizen with an entrepreneurial spirit and the mission to make music accessible to everyone. Appointed in 2020 as the new Artistic Director & Conductor of Symphony of the Americas, Pablo is also the Chief of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears (OSIB), based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Following his studies at the Royal Conservatory in his hometown of Madrid, the Reina Sofia School, and then the London Guildhall School of Music, Pablo has led orchestras around the world. Moreover, he has created a network of numerous musical friendships between Berlin and Qatar, Lucerne and Los Angeles, and with renowned musicians who are now enriching the the OSIB and Symphony of the Americas concert.

The 2021-2022 Concert season with Symphony of the Americas featured guest artists Juan Pablo Jofre from Argentina, Spanish-born violinist Francisco Fullana, and American soprano Rebecca Nelsen, living in Vienna. The Symphony welcomed renowned American soprano Karen Slack in February, 2022.

Pablo is a sought-after conductor who continues to conduct globally. Some recent performances include the Slowakische Philharmonie in Vienna, Austria, with Soprano Nadine Sierra, Orchestra Sinfonica in Palermo, Italy, with Andrea Roberto on guitar, and at the Volkstheater in Rostock, Germany, with Rafael Aguirre on guitar. Pablo has also recently collaborated with German cellist Alban Gehardt, American operatic soprano Ailyn Perez, Spanish violinist Leticia Moreno, Franco-Albanian pianist, Marie-Ange Sopiqoti-Nguci, and Russian violinist Sergei Krylov, to name a few.

On February 2, 2023, Pablo led the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra in a gala performance with world-renown soprano Nadine Sierra at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré, Pablo Casals Symphony Hall. On April 3, 2023, Pablo had the distinct honor of conducting and leading a Gala Benefit concert for the "Projecte Home Balears," chaired by S.M. The Queen Dona Sofia of Spain, with Queen Sofia in attendance, held at the Cathedral of Santa Maria de Mallorca in Palma.

During the summer of 2023, Mielgo went on world tour with two exceptional sopranos; Nadine Sierra and Pretty Yende. Yende, who sang at the Coronation of King Charles in May 2023, was the first African soloist ever invited to perform at a British Coronation. Mielgo conducted orchestras in The Balearic Islands, Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, Budapest, Hungary, and Italy. Additional guest musicians and vocalists included cellist Kian Soltani, promising young pianists Dmitry Shishkin, and Davit Khrikul, and soprano Olena Tokarm and tenor Xabier Anduaga.

Pablo Mielgo has assisted conductors such as James Conlon, Jesus Lopez Cobos, Daniel Barenboim and Claudio Abbado. He regularly conducts on the great stages of Europe such as the Wiener Musikverein, the USA such as Carnegie Hall New York, Latin America and the Middle East. Since 2005 he has been the musical and artistic director of the SaludArte Foundation, which aims to bring about social change through music.

Pablo is especially dedicated to the promotion of young talents. Since 2011, he has served as co-artistic director of the Medellin Philharmonic Academy, striving to give young artists access to musical education.