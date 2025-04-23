Celebrate Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month At Morikami Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida.

The zen oasis will showcase a plethora of adult and family-friendly programming, as well as two new art exhibits, including The Art of Peace: Jizai Okimono and Japanese War Brides: Across A Wide Divide, which features powerful portraits of some of the 45,000 Japanese women who bravely immigrated to the United States in the aftermath of World War II.

Throughout May, the museum is rolling out a list of cultural endeavors, from introspective garden walks to after-hours revelry and taiko drumming at Sunset Stroll on May 22. Ocha (green tea) lovers will enjoy The Way of Tea: Sado Demonstration on May 17, which showcases a luxurious tea ceremony from start to sip.

On Mother's Day, treat your haha ("mom" in Japanese) to lunch at the Cornell Café. The museum's Pan-Asian restaurant and executive chef will showcase purple sweet potato croquettes ($8) and a delicious strawberry roll cake ($8), complemented by breathtaking views of the museum's private lake and verdant gardens.

For more information on May events, visit morikami.org/event-calendar.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

In 1977, Sukeji “George” Morikami (1886-1976) arranged to donate his land for use as a park for the enjoyment by citizens of his adopted country. Four decades later, a quarter of a million people a year, from all over the world, visit the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. The legacy of George Morikami's simple act of generosity and friendship continues to have a profound effect on the lives of those who experience the world of Japanese culture through the museum's gallery exhibitions, educational programs, and Roji-en, the Garden of the Drops of Dew.

