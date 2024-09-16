Carbonell Awards Announce 120 Finalists for 2023-2024 Theater Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theater & Arts Honors, has announced the top six finalists in 20 competitive categories for the 2023-2024 theater season.

A total of 89 professional productions at 29 theatres were evaluated by a diverse group of more than 40 judges representing all three participating counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach).

Slow Burn Theatre Company topped the list with 28 finalists, followed by Maltz Jupiter Theater with 22, 15 for Zoetic Stage, 14 for Miami New Drama, 13 for The Wick Theatre, nine for GableStage, five for Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, four for Palm Beach Dramaworks, three for both Theatre Lab and Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton!, and one each for Broadway @ LPAC and True Mirage Theater. Collectively, 120 nominations were distributed among 13 different theaters.

Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard at Miami New Drama is the production that garnered the most individual nominations (12), followed by Slow Burn Theatre Company picking up 11 for The SpongeBob Musical and 10 for The Little Mermaid.

Maltz Jupiter Theater netted eight nominations for 42nd Street, seven for Murder on the Orient Express, and six for A Christmas Carol. Also getting six nominations each are The Lehman Trilogy at GableStage, and two plays at Zoetic Stage: Clyde's and Wicked Child.

Carbonell finalists with multiple nominations include Patrick Fitzwater (4), Laura Turnbull (3), and (2) each for Jeni Hacker, Bruce Linser, Stuart Meltzer, Rick Pena, Reynel Reynaldo, Heather Jane Rolff, Clifford Spulock, and Michael Ursua.

The 47th Annual Carbonell Awards will be presented on Monday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center at 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311. Tickets are only $40 each (including facility fee) and are available for purchase online at https://www.showpass.com/47th-annual-carbonell-awards/.

Carbonell Award Finalists 2024

Outstanding New Work, Play or Musical

+ Cuban Chicken Soup When There's No More Cafe, by Elena Maria Garcia & Stuart Meltzer (Zoetic Stage)

+ Hoo Hah!, by Armando Santana (True Mirage Theater)

+ Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard, by Moisés Kaufman (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, by Christopher Demos-Brown (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ The Messenger, by Jenny Connell Davis (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Wicked Child, by David Rosenberg (Zoetic Stage)

Outstanding Production, Play

+ A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Old Wicked Songs (GableStage)

+ The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

Outstanding Direction, Play

+ Peter Amster, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Moisés Kaufman, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ William Hayes, Trying (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Jon Marans, Old Wicked Songs (GableStage)

+ Stuart Meltzer, Wicked Child (Zoetic Stage)

+ Bari Newport, The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Play

+ Ryan Didato, Daniel's Husband (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton!)

+ Mark H. Dold, The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

+ Christian McGaffney, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Brandon Morris, The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

+ Gabriell Salgado, Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ James Zannelli, The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Play

+ Elizabeth Dimon, Rooted (Theatre Lab)

+ Jeni Hacker, Wicked Child (Zoetic Stage)

+ Sydney Presendieu, Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ Barbara Sloan, Daniel's Husband (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton!)

+ Karen Stephens, Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ Laura Turnbull, A Rock Sails By (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Play

+ Jovon Jacobs, Dangerous Days (Miami New Drama)

+ Roberto Jaramillo, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Wayne LeGette, Wicked Child (Zoetic Stage)

+ Bruce Linser, A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael McKeever, Wicked Child (Zoetic Stage)

+ Orlando Urdaneta, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Play

+ Gracie Blu, Wicked Child (Zoetic Stage)

+ Lela Elam, A Rock Sails By (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Elba Escobar, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Gretchen Porro, Rooted (Theatre Lab)

+ Mariaca Semprún, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Laura Turnbull, Rooted (Theatre Lab)

Outstanding Production, Musical

+ Fiddler on the Roof (The Wick Theatre)

+ 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ I Love a Piano (The Wick Theatre)

+ Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Direction, Musical

+ Patrick Fitzwater, Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Norb Joerder, Fiddler on the Roof (The Wick Theatre)

+ Giancarlo Rodaz, Oliver! (Area Stage)

+ Jennifer Werner, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Male Role, Musical

+ Jeremy Benton, Bye Bye Birdie (The Wick Theatre)

+ Jackson Goad, A Shonda (Ronnie Larsen Presents/Plays of Wilton!)

+ Anthony Llerandi, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Christian Probst, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Nate Promkul, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Bruce Sabath, Fiddler on the Roof (The Wick Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Female Role, Musical

+ Aaron Bower, I Love a Piano (The Wick Theatre)

+ Melanie Fernandez, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Patti Gardner, Fiddler on the Roof (The Wick Theatre)

+ Jeni Hacker, Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Taylor Quick, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Leah Sessa, Bye Bye Birdie (The Wick Theatre)

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Male Role, Musical

+ Matthew J. Brightbill, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Marc Christopher, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Avi Hoffman, Cabaret (Zoetic Stage)

+ Brian Klimowski, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Michael Dean Morgan, Legally Blonde The Musical (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Ben Sandomir, Bye Bye Birdie (The Wick Theatre)



Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Female Role, Musical

+ Katie Duerr, Oliver! (Area Stage)

+ Heather Jane Rolff, Legally Blonde The Musical (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Heather Jane Rolff, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ally Rosenblum, Hello Dolly! (Broadway at LPAC)

+ Hana Slevin, Legally Blonde The Musical (Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre)

+ Laura Turnbull, Cabaret (Zoetic Stage)

Outstanding Music Direction

+ Wilkie Ferguson, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Bruce Linser, A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ James Mablin, Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Eden Marte, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Michael Ursua, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Michael Ursua, I Love a Piano (The Wick Theatre)



Outstanding Choreography

+ Cat Pagano, Bye Bye Birdie (The Wick Theatre)

+ Kristyn Pope, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Nicolette Quintero, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Reynel Reynaldo, The Prom (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Reynel Reynaldo, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ D.J. Salisbury, I Love a Piano (The Wick Theatre)



Outstanding Scenic Design, Play or Musical

+ Jodi Dellaventura & Natalie Taveras, Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ Paul Tate DePoo III, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Timothy S. Dickey, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Derek McLane, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Bert Scott, Trying (Palm Beach Dramaworks)

+ Kelly Tighe, Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)



Outstanding Lighting Design, Play or Musical

+ Alejandro Fajardo & Ben Stanton, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ David Lander, Two Sisters and a Piano (Miami New Drama)

+ James E. Lawlor III, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jose Santiago, A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Clifford Spulock, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Clifford Spulock, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

Outstanding Sound Design, Play or Musical

+ Matt Corey, Clyde's (Zoetic Stage)

+ Patrick Fitzwater, The Little Mermaid (Slow Burn Theatre)

+ Salomon Lemer, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)

+ Matthew Parker, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Fitz Patton, A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Scott Stauffer, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Outstanding Costume Design, Play or Musical

+ Tracy Dorman, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Rick Peña, Into the Woods (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Rick Peña, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Ellis Tillman, I Love a Piano (The Wick Theatre)

+ Gema Valdes, Old Wicked Songs (GableStage)

+ Evelyn Villegas, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard (Miami New Drama & Tectonic Theater Project)



Outstanding Achievement of an Artistic Specialty

+ Zak Borovay for Projection Design, A Christmas Carol (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Ian Coulter-Buford for Dance Captain, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Greg Emetaz for Projections, Murder on the Orient Express (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

+ Jamie Godwin for Projection Design, The Lehman Trilogy (GableStage)

+ Tyler Johnson Grimes for Foley Artist, The SpongeBob Musical (Slow Burn Theatre Company)

+ Nathan W. Scheuer for Projection Design, 42nd Street (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

In addition to the 20 competitive award categories, the 47th annual Carbonell Awards will also present six Special Awards selected by the nonprofit organization's board of directors, including:

+ The George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Nilo Cruz, the Cuban American playwright who gained national prominence in 2003 when he won the Pulitzer Prize for drama for Anna in the Tropics, for which he also received a Steinberg Award and Tony Award nomination. His plays include A Park in Our House; Two Sisters and a Piano; A Bicycle Country; Hortensia and the Museum of Dreams; Lorca in a Green Dress; Hurricane; Sotto Voce; Bathing in Moonlight; Hotel Desiderium; Kisses through the Glass; and Thirst on Water Street. His work has been seen at numerous theaters throughout the country and around the world.

+ The Vinnette Carroll Award for significant achievement in advancing the cause of diversity, equality, and inclusion in South Florida theater to Director and Actor John Pryor, who has been a valued theater professor at Miami-Dade Community College and Florida Memorial College

+ The Ruth Foreman Award, which recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, to Marilynn Wick, Founder and CEO of The Wick Theatre & Museum Club and Costume World, Inc.

+ The Bill Hindman Award, which honors significant, long-term contributions to the region’s cultural life and onstage career achievement, to Carl Waisanen, who served as Production Stage Manager for more than 120 shows at Actors' Playhouse in Coral Gables.

+ The Howard Kleinberg Award, which honors an individual or organization for contributions to the health and development of the arts in South Florida, to Kermit Christman, Founder & Artistic Producing Director of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival.

+ The Bill von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence, which honors a theater company that exemplifies excellence for the totality of its programming: productions, educational outreach, developmental programs, and audiences served, to Area Stage, founded by John & Maria Rodaz and now celebrating its 35th anniversary offering world-class professional productions and a vibrant conservatory program.

As part of the 2024 Carbonell Awards, $2,000 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships will be presented to Alexandra Dreszer (Miami-Dade County), Lillian Jones (Palm Beach County), and Morgan Brooke Wilder (Broward County).

The Carbonell Awards Ceremony on November 11 is being produced by celebrated playwright, actor, and designer Michael McKeever and Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage—both of whom have won multiple Carbonell Awards and previously produced and directed numerous Carbonell Ceremonies. Caryl Fantel, another Carbonell Award recipient, is returning as Music Director.

Comments